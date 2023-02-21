Betting Stat Pack: The Honda Classic

There will be bogeys! The sea breeze hits every inch of this exposed layout so concentration is required on almost every shot. PGA National ranks annually in the top courses of balls in the water. Scoring chances do not appear on every tee box but the wind and hazards do. Making par and moving on should be seen as a victory, not defeat, as only two players in the last three years have posted 10-under par or better. Two! The Champion Course started hosting in 2007 and Shane Lowry last year set the record for fewest bogeys. The Irishman, who finished second, only squared four bogeys (no doubles, no others) on his card. Only 10 players posted less than 10 bogeys for the week last season including winner Sepp Straka (7).