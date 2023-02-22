Bettors lining up to back Jon Rahm at THE PLAYERS

Rahm is not the only player whose odds have been on the move in recent weeks. Max Homa nearly caught the Spaniard at Riviera and grabbed a trophy of his own last month at Torrey Pines to go along with his win in the season-opener in Napa. Despite faring much better in California than Florida over his career, Homa’s odds for THE PLAYERS have been cut in half – from +5000 to +2500. But Homa isn’t the second-most popular pick behind Rahm. That would be Sahith Theegala, who is listed at +8000 and remains popular among bettors hoping to cash in when he turns a run of close calls into a breakthrough victory.