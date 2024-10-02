Cameron Young donates to Folds of Honor through RSM Birdies Fore Love
3 Min Read
Cameron Young Young had the opportunity to donate $25,000 to Folds of Honor, through his winnings in the RSM Birdies Fore Love competition. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
A highly decorated F-16 fighter pilot and Class A PGA Professional, Lt. Col. Dan Rooney can pinpoint the exact moment he knew something more needed to be done to support military families.
It was after a chance encounter on a commercial flight with Brad Bucklin, who was accompanying the body of his identical twin, Cpl. Brock Bucklin, back from Iraq. Rooney called it his “moment of synchronicity” and said he felt “the calling from God to do something.” And from there, Folds of Honor was born.
Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders. Since its inception in 2007, it has awarded nearly 62,000 scholarships valued at about $290 million.
Jurley Torian, from Wilmington, North Carolina, knows first-hand the kind of life-changing impact these scholarships can provide.
In February 2014, Torian lost her husband, U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Aaron Torian, from injuries sustained during combat training while serving in Afghanistan. At the time of his death, their three children were ages 2, 4 and 9.
“As a working, single mom, I am not sure I would have made it without the support of Folds of Honor,” said Torian. “They stepped in at such a critical time and provided scholarships to all three of my children so they could go to Christian schools and continue pursuing their dreams.”
Her oldest son, Elijah, has always been passionate about writing scripts and aspires to work in the film industry one day. He now attends Savannah College of Art and Design.
“The sense of community and the people I have met through Folds have been amazing,” said Torian. “They are my family now and they have been instrumental in keeping Aaron’s memory alive.”
PGA TOUR player Cameron Young shares that same passion for supporting military and first responder families. Young had the opportunity to donate $25,000 to Folds of Honor, through his winnings in the RSM Birdies Fore Love competition.
“I’m grateful to support Folds of Honor through the RSM Birdies Fore Love program,” said Young. “These funds will provide educational scholarships and academic opportunities to deserving military and first responder families across the country, many of whom have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”
Through RSM Birdies Fore Love, the player who accumulates the most birdies (or better) each week during the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Fall will receive a charitable payout to the beneficiary of their choice.
“At RSM, stewardship and giving back is part of who we are,” said Andy Bosman, chief marketing officer with RSM US LLP. “Stewardship has been one of RSM’s core values since our firm was founded in 1926, and RSM Birdies Fore Love has been such an amazing way to continue that tradition of making a difference in our communities. We are thrilled to be able to support such deserving organizations like Folds of Honor through RSM Birdies Fore Love.”
Folds of Honor is expected to announce a record number of educational scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year. A total of 45% of scholarship recipients are minorities, 57% are women and 91% of all donated funds go directly to scholarships.
From the foundation’s beginning, the game of golf has been at the forefront of many Folds programs and fundraising initiatives. Patriot Golf Days is held at golf clubs nationwide throughout the month of May, and the annual Folds of Honor Collegiate golf tournament hosts many of the country’s top college golf programs.
This year, Folds of Honor also partnered with the PGA TOUR on a new, patriotic initiative – Folds of Honor Friday – which has been activated at select tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and the Korn Ferry Tour.
The program aims to recognize the commitment and service of military members and first responders who guard our freedoms and protect our communities. The on-site activations vary by tournament, but typically include the singing of the national anthem and encouraging fans to wear red, white and blue. Folds of Honor also awards 13 educational scholarships in each participating tournament market.