Luke List wins RSM Birdies Fore Love after successful FedExCup Fall

Luke List entered the FedExCup Fall at No. 119 in the standings. He won the second event, the Sanderson Farms Championship, to change everything. The victory brought a two-year exemption on the PGA TOUR and spots in The Sentry and the Masters. List also qualified for two more Signature Events, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, by finishing 60th in the final FedExCup Fall standings and earning the final spot in The Next 10 . List finished in the top 25 in five of his six starts this fall.