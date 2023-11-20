Luke List wins RSM Birdies Fore Love after successful FedExCup Fall
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Georgia – The FedExCup Fall offers career-changing opportunities.
Life-changing ones, as well.
Luke List entered the FedExCup Fall at No. 119 in the standings. He won the second event, the Sanderson Farms Championship, to change everything. The victory brought a two-year exemption on the PGA TOUR and spots in The Sentry and the Masters. List also qualified for two more Signature Events, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, by finishing 60th in the final FedExCup Fall standings and earning the final spot in The Next 10. List finished in the top 25 in five of his six starts this fall.
From fighting to his card to playing in the TOUR’s top events. That's what a successful FedExCup Fall did for List.
It also led to a victory in the RSM Birdies Fore Love competition. For making the most birdies (or better) throughout the FedExCup Fall, List will receive $300,000 to donate to a children- or family-focused charitable organization of his choice.
“That's why we play, to give back,” List said. “The game gives us so much in these moments and this platform, but ultimately, it's using our exposure and our platform to give back to those that need it.”
In addition to the overall Birdies Fore Love competition for the FedExCup Fall, there also was a weekly competition that gave each winner $50,000 to donate to the charity of his choice. Eric Cole, who finished T3 at The RSM, was the individual winner for the FedExCup Fall finale, joining Sahith Theegala (Fortinet Championship), Zecheng Dou (Sanderson Farms Championship), Tom Kim (Shriners Children’s Open), Collin Morikawa (ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP), Justin Suh (World Wide Technology Championship) and Camilo Villegas (Butterfield Bermuda Championship).