Luke List wins $300,000 through RSM’s Birdies Fore Love
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
CHICAGO – RSM, the nation’s leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – and title sponsor of The RSM Classic – is pleased to announce that Luke List has won $300,000 through RSM’s Birdies Fore Love on-course competition for recording the most birdies (or better) over the seven events of the 2023 FedExCup Fall. As part of the program, the money will be donated to List's choice of a children- and/or family-focused charitable organization or organizations that are building tomorrow’s middle market leaders.
RSM’s Birdies Fore Love also awarded $50,000 to Eric Cole for carding the most birdies or better during The RSM Classic. Cole joins other weekly winners Sahith Theegala, Zecheng Dou, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa, Justin Suh and Camilo Villegas who won the weekly competition during the FedExCup Fall tournaments. The 2023 program concluded at The RSM Classic where birdies counted for double.
In the first six years of the program between 2018 and 2023, RSM’s Birdies Fore Love has raised $5.25 million donated to players’ charities, supporting over 85 different organizations. Four players have started their own foundations as a direct result of RSM’s Birdies Fore Love funds. Past winners and their charities of choice and the stories of the impact these donations have made can be viewed on the PGA TOUR’s RSM's Birdies Fore Love website.
“I’m proud of the impact we’ve made yet again through The RSM Classic and RSM’s Birdies Fore Love on-course competition,” said Andy Bosman, chief marketing officer with RSM US LLP. “I’m happy to congratulate Luke List and all of this year’s weekly winners. I also extend thanks to all of our people, clients, communities, the PGA TOUR players and the Davis Love Foundation for everything they do to embody our core value of stewardship, year after year.”
In alignment with the RSM US Foundation, winning players designate funds to charitable organizations dedicated to building tomorrow’s middle-market leaders through programs that support education, as well as organizations committed to improving the lives of youth through a focus on hunger, housing and health.
“It’s been another great week for The RSM Classic at Sea Island, and exciting to see these players making birdies for charity,” said Davis Love III, PGA TOUR professional, Team RSM member and The RSM Classic Tournament Host. “Congratulations to all of the RSM’s Birdies Fore Love winners this year. Because of their on-course performance, these pros will be making a positive impact on some deserving charities.”
Since the inception of The RSM Classic in 2010, RSM and the Davis Love Foundation have donated over $41 million to nonprofit organizations that support children and families in need.