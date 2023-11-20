Luke List wins $300,000 through RSM’s Birdies Fore Love

CHICAGO – RSM, the nation’s leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – and title sponsor of The RSM Classic – is pleased to announce that Luke List has won $300,000 through RSM’s Birdies Fore Love on-course competition for recording the most birdies (or better) over the seven events of the 2023 FedExCup Fall. As part of the program, the money will be donated to List's choice of a children- and/or family-focused charitable organization or organizations that are building tomorrow’s middle market leaders.