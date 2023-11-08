Patrick Rodgers donates to Indianapolis Junior Golf Foundation through RSM Birdies Fore Love
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
As a long-time PGA Club Professional, Bryan Crouch has spent many days and nights on the golf course working, playing and teaching the game.
Crouch started playing golf when he was 5 years old when his grandfather would take him and his brother to the driving range almost nightly.
For the last 24 years, Crouch has served as director of the Indianapolis Junior Golf Foundation, created in 1988 to teach youth in central Indiana the game of golf. Since the beginning, the mission of the organization has remained consistent: to develop character, honesty and integrity through golf.
“We have seen a lot of very talented young people come through our program, many who have gone on to play college golf and some professionally,” said Crouch.
One notable alumnus of the program is PGA TOUR player Patrick Rodgers, a native of Avon, Indiana.
“Patrick is our most accomplished player to date,” said Crouch, “and he has inspired so many of our young golfers who have the same dream Patrick had when he was growing up playing Indianapolis Junior Golf Tournaments.”
Rodgers had the opportunity to give back to the Indianapolis Junior Golf Foundation, thanks to the RSM Birdies Fore Love competition.
“I’m grateful to support the Indianapolis Junior Golf Foundation through the RSM Birdies Fore Love program,” said Rodgers. “As a kid growing up in central Indiana, the Indy Junior Golf Foundation is where I first started playing in competitive golf tournaments. I learned many valuable lessons, both on and off the course, and my hope is that this donation will allow other kids to get started in the game.”
Through RSM Birdies Fore Love, the player who accumulates the most birdies (or better) each week of the fall season will receive a charitable payout of $50,000 to the charity of their choice.
Rodgers has made two separate donations to the Indianapolis Junior Golf Foundation through RSM Birdies Fore Love.
Patrick Rodgers has helped support the Indianapolis Junior Golf Foundation through the RSM Birdies Fore Love program. (Indianapolis Junior Golf Foundation)
“At RSM, stewardship and giving back is part of who we are,” said Andy Bosman, chief marketing officer with RSM US LLP. “Stewardship has been one of RSM’s core values since our firm was founded in 1926, and RSM Birdies Fore Love has been such an amazing way to continue that tradition of making a difference in our communities. We are thrilled to be able to support such deserving organizations like the Indianapolis Junior Golf Foundation through RSM Birdies Fore Love.”
The Indianapolis Junior Golf Foundation begins its season by offering free golf lessons to kids ages 6-11. It also offers rules and etiquette clinics so youth can learn how to conduct themselves on the golf course.
In 2000, the foundation added a tournament series, which runs from the beginning of June until the end of July. Both male and female divisions are offered for children ages 6-19. Each year, medals are awarded to those kids finishing in first, second and third place in all regular events. In the three “major” events held for youth ages 12-19, trophies are awarded to those finishing in the top three places. Points are also accumulated throughout the season, and the individuals with the most points in each age group – both male and female – are awarded Player of the Year awards.
Part of Rodgers’ donation goes towards paying for the medals, awards and end-of-year banquet ceremony.
“Because of Patrick’s generosity through the RSM Birdies Fore Love donation,” said Crouch, “the financial obstacle of getting started playing the great game of golf has been eliminated for Indianapolis junior golfers.”