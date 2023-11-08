Patrick Rodgers donates to Indianapolis Junior Golf Foundation through RSM Birdies Fore Love

In 2000, the foundation added a tournament series, which runs from the beginning of June until the end of July. Both male and female divisions are offered for children ages 6-19. Each year, medals are awarded to those kids finishing in first, second and third place in all regular events. In the three “major” events held for youth ages 12-19, trophies are awarded to those finishing in the top three places. Points are also accumulated throughout the season, and the individuals with the most points in each age group – both male and female – are awarded Player of the Year awards.