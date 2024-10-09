Patrick Cantlay Foundation receives donation through RSM Birdies Fore Love
4 Min Read
Patrick Cantlay supporting the SCPGA Foundation’s Junior Golf Grant Program. (Credit SCPGA)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Born in Long Beach, California, Patrick Cantlay began to play golf at 3 years old. At 7, he began to work with his lifelong coach, Jamie Mulligan, at Virginia Country Club. At 10, he began to play on the Southern California PGA Junior Tour. Today, Cantlay is an eight-time winner on the PGA TOUR, earning Jack Nicklaus Award honors as the PGA TOUR Player of the Year in 2021 after winning the FedExCup.
However, these milestones and accomplishments in the game of golf wouldn’t have been possible without the commitment of those around him to help pursue his dreams. In 2019, as a way to give back, Cantlay started the Patrick Cantlay Foundation to support junior golf and programs assisting and advocating on behalf of first responders.
The first pillar of the Patrick Cantlay Foundation supports the Southern California PGA Junior Tour, which Cantlay played on from 2002-2010. He hosts a 4-event series, The Patrick Cantlay Series, on their Toyota Tour Cup Series which gives playing opportunities to elite juniors in Southern California. Cantlay also supports the SCPGA Foundation’s Junior Golf Grant Program which assists at-risk and underprivileged youth in Southern California through a variety of options focused on the game of golf.
The first pillar of the Patrick Cantlay Foundation supports the Southern California PGA Junior Tour. (Courtesy of FRCF)
“The Patrick Cantlay Series has had a great impact on our junior golfers in the Southern California region over the past 3-and-a-half years,” said Kevin Smith, SCPGA Junior Golf Director. “Patrick’s vision and direct involvement with our program have really helped inspire this current generation of junior golfers in the Southern California region as they attempt to follow in his footsteps to the PGA TOUR one day.”
One of the juniors Patrick Cantlay has inspired is Max Emberson. Emberson has been an avid participant in the SCPGA Junior Tour and qualified for the Toyota Tour Cup Series 18 months ago after three missed qualifying tournaments.
“For the final tournament of his series this past year, I had the honor to meet and shake Patrick’s hand prior to teeing off on the first hole, which was very exciting,” said Emberson. “After the round, he conducted a clinic and shared his approach and love of the game and provided insights into what it takes to be a professional golfer. Because of this experience, I have grown to respect and be a true fan of Patrick.”
Cantlay had the opportunity to contribute additional funds to his foundation, and to the SCPGA specifically, thanks to the RSM Birdies Fore Love competition.
“I am very appreciative of the RSM Birdies Fore Love program because it will help our mission at the Patrick Cantlay Foundation to support junior golf and first responders,” said Cantlay. “Being able to help support the Southern California PGA with these funds, a place where I grew up playing golf and made lifelong friends, is something that I am extremely grateful for.”
Through RSM Birdies Fore Love, the player who accumulates the most birdies (or better) each week during the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Fall receives a charitable payout to the beneficiary of their choice.
“At RSM, stewardship and giving back is part of who we are,” said Any Bosman, chief marketing officer with RSM US LLP. “Stewardship has been one of RSM’s core values since our firm was founded in 1926, and RSM Birdies Fore Love has been such an amazing way to continue that tradition of making a difference in our communities. We are thrilled to be able to support such deserving organizations like the Patrick Cantlay Foundation through RSM Birdies Fore Love.”
The second pillar of the Patrick Cantlay Foundation supports First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF). Cantlay serves as an official ambassador and established the Patrick Cantlay Scholarship which awards four-year scholarships to first responder children who demonstrate business acumen and aspire to become entrepreneurs.
“Receiving the Patrick Cantlay Scholarship through First Responders Children’s Foundation has not only provided me with financial support, but also instilled in me a sense of confidence and determination to further my education,” said Timothy Manzello, an inaugural Patrick Cantlay Scholarship recipient. “The generosity of First Responders Children’s Foundation and its donors is not just a donation; it is a lifeline that empowers me and so many others to achieve our goals. I will be forever grateful.”
Manzello was born and raised in Long Island, New York, and is part of a large first responder family dating back to his great-grandfather. His father served as a police officer and was part of the rescue and search efforts during the aftermath of 9/11 in New York City. His brother and brother-in-law currently serve as police officers in New York City as well.
Timothy Manzello is an inaugural Patrick Cantlay Scholarship recipient. (Courtesy FRCF)
Cantlay plays an active role in selecting each scholarship recipient and identified Manzello because of his business aspirations and connection to golf. Manzello is a sophomore at Penn State University pursuing a degree in PGA Professional Golf Management, Recreation, Park and Tourism Management and also obtaining a Business Certification from their Smeal College of Business.