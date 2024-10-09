Patrick Cantlay Foundation receives donation through RSM Birdies Fore Love

“Receiving the Patrick Cantlay Scholarship through First Responders Children’s Foundation has not only provided me with financial support, but also instilled in me a sense of confidence and determination to further my education,” said Timothy Manzello, an inaugural Patrick Cantlay Scholarship recipient. “The generosity of First Responders Children’s Foundation and its donors is not just a donation; it is a lifeline that empowers me and so many others to achieve our goals. I will be forever grateful.”