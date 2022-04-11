-
Power Rankings: RBC Heritage
April 11, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
Top 10 shots from the last 10 years at the RBC Heritage
This week’s RBC Heritage slots familiarly immediately following the Masters where Scottie Scheffler prevailed for the first time in a major. For the 42 who competed at Augusta National and are committed at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina (as of Monday afternoon), the tournament promises that – hang on one sec … checks field to confirm that Scheffler isn’t playing –someone else will win.
Notwithstanding Scheffler’s historic surge, the tournament also is known for its heaters. In its first 53 editions dating back to 1969 – all contested at Harbour Town – there have been 10 golfers who have won it multiple times. Davis Love III headlines the club with five titles, while Hale Irwin and this year’s defending champion, Stewart Cink, have won thrice.
Twelve former RBC Heritage champions are among the 132 in the field this week, including all of the last nine. Continue reading beneath the ranking of projected contenders for how Harbour Town tests, which boxes Cink checked en route to victory, what’s new this year and more.
POWER RANKINGS: RBC HERITAGE
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Chris KirkHe hasn’t missed an edition for which he’s been eligible. Logged a personal-best T7 in his 10th appearance last year. Recently ripped off a T14-T7-T5 burst. Sits 11th in SG: Tee-to-Green.He hasn’t missed an edition for which he’s been eligible. Logged a personal-best T7 in his 10th appearance last year. Recently ripped off a T14-T7-T5 burst. Sits 11th in SG: Tee-to-Green. 14 Tyrrell HattonYa gotta let him vent (as he did post-Masters). That can’t cool his significantly strong pace that’s yielded four top 10s worldwide since January. He’s 3-for-4 at Harbour Town with a T3 in 2020.Ya gotta let him vent (as he did post-Masters). That can’t cool his significantly strong pace that’s yielded four top 10s worldwide since January. He’s 3-for-4 at Harbour Town with a T3 in 2020. 13 Matt KucharRested since a T2 at TPC San Antonio. Placed T16 in previous start at Copperhead. Since 2004 at Harbour Town, he’s 17-for-17 with a win (2014) and a second (2019) among nine top 20s.Rested since a T2 at TPC San Antonio. Placed T16 in previous start at Copperhead. Since 2004 at Harbour Town, he’s 17-for-17 with a win (2014) and a second (2019) among nine top 20s. 12 Patrick CantlayHe’s returned to earth in the last two months, but every bubble bursts, or at least deflates. Great spot here where he’s hung up a pair of T3s and a T7. Last year’s MC is the anomaly.He’s returned to earth in the last two months, but every bubble bursts, or at least deflates. Great spot here where he’s hung up a pair of T3s and a T7. Last year’s MC is the anomaly. 11 Webb SimpsonTumbled 21 spots to T35 with a Sunday 76 at Augusta National, but he’s healthy again. Phenomenal record at Harbour Town includes a win (2020) and a P2 (2013) among eight top 20s.Tumbled 21 spots to T35 with a Sunday 76 at Augusta National, but he’s healthy again. Phenomenal record at Harbour Town includes a win (2020) and a P2 (2013) among eight top 20s. 10 Sungjae ImThe omnipresent threat spoiled a top 10 here last year with a final-round 72 for a T13. Now he’s fresh off a T8 at the Masters where he was the first-round leader. Eight top 20s this season.The omnipresent threat spoiled a top 10 here last year with a final-round 72 for a T13. Now he’s fresh off a T8 at the Masters where he was the first-round leader. Eight top 20s this season. 9 Corey ConnersAll the ball-striker has done is go T10-T8-T6 in the last three Masters, respectively. Sustained current form since a T11 at Bay Hill. Also finished T21 (2020) and T4 (2021) at Harbour Town.All the ball-striker has done is go T10-T8-T6 in the last three Masters, respectively. Sustained current form since a T11 at Bay Hill. Also finished T21 (2020) and T4 (2021) at Harbour Town. 8 Daniel BergerHis T3-T13 in last two editions of the RBC Heritage is a microcosm of his consistently strong form since the Return of Golf in 2020. Short-game wizard also among the best tee-to-green.His T3-T13 in last two editions of the RBC Heritage is a microcosm of his consistently strong form since the Return of Golf in 2020. Short-game wizard also among the best tee-to-green. 7 Dustin JohnsonAlthough he’s 4-for-4 at Harbour Town with a trio of top 20s since 2018, he’s still seeking redemption for forfeiting the 54-hole lead in 2019 with a closing 77. Zero worries upon arrival.
Although he’s 4-for-4 at Harbour Town with a trio of top 20s since 2018, he’s still seeking redemption for forfeiting the 54-hole lead in 2019 with a closing 77. Zero worries upon arrival.
6 Matt FitzpatrickEven before he was a TOUR member, he appeared at Harbour Town regularly via his OWGR. Since 2018, he’s 4-for-4 with a T4 and two T14s. Humming along superbly for months, too.Even before he was a TOUR member, he appeared at Harbour Town regularly via his OWGR. Since 2018, he’s 4-for-4 with a T4 and two T14s. Humming along superbly for months, too. 5 Joaquin NiemannSo much for the nerves while paired with Tiger Woods in first two rounds of the Masters. The Chilean drifted to a T35, but he showcased new mettle. T5 in Harbour Town debut last year.So much for the nerves while paired with Tiger Woods in first two rounds of the Masters. The Chilean drifted to a T35, but he showcased new mettle. T5 in Harbour Town debut last year. 4 Collin MorikawaThird appearance. Sat a distant second entering last year’s finale but failed to challenge Stewart Cink and finished T7. Third in the all-around and T31(!) in Strokes Gained: Putting.Third appearance. Sat a distant second entering last year’s finale but failed to challenge Stewart Cink and finished T7. Third in the all-around and T31(!) in Strokes Gained: Putting. 3 Cameron SmithDelivered marvelously in the most recent of stressful competitions. Fourth in GIR, first in putts per GIR and top on TOUR in adjusted scoring. Opened a T9 here last year with a 62.Delivered marvelously in the most recent of stressful competitions. Fourth in GIR, first in putts per GIR and top on TOUR in adjusted scoring. Opened a T9 here last year with a 62. 2 Justin ThomasFourth trip but just his second of the last six (T8, 2020). Second in SG: Tee-to-Green, putting: birdies-or-better and adjusted scoring. Leads TOUR in fairway proximity and the all-around.Fourth trip but just his second of the last six (T8, 2020). Second in SG: Tee-to-Green, putting: birdies-or-better and adjusted scoring. Leads TOUR in fairway proximity and the all-around. 1 Shane LowryAngling so hard and picking off another title. He’s been in the mix of stroke-play dogfights since November. Third in proximity, second in scrambling. T3 (2019) and T9 (2021) at Harbour Town.Angling so hard and picking off another title. He’s been in the mix of stroke-play dogfights since November. Third in proximity, second in scrambling. T3 (2019) and T9 (2021) at Harbour Town.
Jordan Spieth, Kevin Na, Jason Kokrak, Tommy Fleetwood and defending champion Stewart Cink will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Draws and Fades.
DL3 scattered his Ws at Harbour Town over 17 editions (1987-2003) and in his 20s and 30s, but both Irwin (24) and Cink (22) stretched longer from the first to their last. What’s more, Irwin was 48 years old for his third; Cink was 47. That’s part of the magic of the place. It doesn’t discriminate against age.
Or relative lack of muscle off the tee.
Or putting.
Ranging just 7,191 yards and with 18 of some of the PGA TOUR’s smallest greens on average (at 3,700 square feet), the par 71 rewards the shot-makers among the ball-strikers. It’s not as much about finding fairways as it is paying off finding the most strategic angles on approach. But with bermuda rough, which is overseeded, extending just three-quarters of an inch high, accuracy off the tee is secondary to piling up greens in regulation. Because targets demand precision, hitting it close is the default of getting it on.
Cink ranked T57 in fairways hit last year, but he co-led the field in averaging 14 GIR per round. He also finished 11th in proximity, so it was no wonder why he paced the tournament in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.
Cink also was T4 in scrambling en route to his four-stroke margin of victory. While the parlay of tidy into- and around-the-green work should be rewarded handsomely, the latter is the softest underbelly of Harbour Town. Small greens usually surrender high rates of salvaging pars after missing them in regulation. Furthermore, because the overseeded bermuda greens are ready to run up to 12 feet on the Stimpmeter, which essentially is the TOUR norm, talents who don’t profile as superior putters can circle this week as an opportunity to make a dent.
The 2021 field averaged 70.332 on the scorecard. That’s second-lowest in recorded tournament history (1983-present) to the special June date of 2020 (when the course doesn’t require overseeding) and reflective of how a gathering worthy of a strength-of-field rating as determined by the Official World Golf Ranking of 481 can make a difference. (The SOF in 2020 was 712.) However, slightly higher scoring should be expected this week as the two easiest holes on the course are longer.
New tees at the par-5 second and fifth holes have extended the pair. No. 2 is 48 yards longer at 550 yards; No. 5 now tips at 569 yards after a 20-yard increase. Also, for the record, after the new expanded tee box at the par-3 17th introduced an additional 22 yards last year, even newer modifications bumped it up again, this time by two yards to 198.
The most challenging of the weather conditions will be the swirling winds that will blow a bit at least through the first two rounds and as energy threatens rain and storms that will linger into the weekend. Otherwise, comfortably cool air blankets the week as daytime highs extend into the mid-70s.
