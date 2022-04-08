Inside the Field: RBC Heritage

-
April 08, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- April 08, 2022
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
RBC Heritage field list as of Friday, April 8th at 5 p.m. ET:
Former winners of RBC Heritage
Wesley Bryan
Stewart Cink
Satoshi Kodaira
Davis Love III
C.T. Pan
Webb Simpson
Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
Collin Morikawa
Justin Thomas
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Si Woo Kim
Cameron Smith
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Dustin Johnson
Winner of The Open (five-year exemption)
Shane Lowry
Jordan Spieth
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Billy Horschel
Abraham Ancer
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament and Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Patrick Cantlay
Tyrrell Hatton
Joaquin Niemann
Winner of U.S. Amateur Championship
James Piot
Member of most recent U.S. Ryder Cup team
Daniel Berger
Member of most recent European Ryder Cup team
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Ian Poulter
Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking
Sungjae Im
Kevin Kisner
Jason Kokrak
Kevin Na
Corey Conners
Tom Hoge
Harold Varner III
Russell Henley
Cameron Young
Takumi Kanaya
* Sponsor's exemption (Korn Ferry Tour Finals)
Michael Gligic
Adam Svensson
Sponsor's exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Jim Furyk
Camilo Villegas
Sponsor's exemption (unrestricted)
Scott Brown
Jonathan Byrd
PGA Section Champ/Player of the Year
Morgan Deneen
Career money exemption
Luke Donald
Bill Haas
Vijay Singh
Nick Watney
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup
Erik van Rooyen
K.H. Lee
Charley Hoffman
Alex Noren
Hudson Swafford
Cam Davis
Brian Harman
Cameron Tringale
Lucas Glover
Carlos Ortiz
Aaron Wise
Charl Schwartzel
Sebastián Muñoz
Branden Grace
Maverick McNealy
Emiliano Grillo
Robert Streb
Chris Kirk
Patton Kizzire
Kevin Streelman
Harry Higgs
Mackenzie Hughes
Joel Dahmen
Troy Merritt
J.T. Poston
Pat Perez
Andrew Putnam
Doug Ghim
Brandon Hagy
Adam Long
Peter Malnati
Wyndham Clark
Adam Schenk
Lanto Griffin
Kramer Hickok
Brian Stuard
Henrik Norlander
Doc Redman
Brian Gay
Roger Sloan
Brandt Snedeker
Hank Lebioda
Denny McCarthy
Brendon Todd
Luke List
Adam Hadwin
Chez Reavie
Sepp Straka
Garrick Higgo
James Hahn
Zach Johnson
Russell Knox
Sam Ryder
Matthew NeSmith
Scott Piercy
Anirban Lahiri
Dylan Frittelli
Richy Werenski
Matt Kuchar
Brice Garnett
Scott Stallings
Chesson Hadley
Top 125 (medical extension)
Danny Lee
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Ryan Brehm
Tyler Duncan
Rickie Fowler
Jim Herman
Charles Howell III
Sung Kang
Nate Lashley
Graeme McDowell
Chad Ramey
J.J. Spaun
Henrik Stenson
Nick Taylor
Michael Thompson
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Jimmy Walker
Danny Willett
FedExCup points - top five players not otherwise eligible
Mito Pereira
Davis Riley
Beau Hossler
Sahith Theegala
Alex Smalley
# Major medical extension
William McGirt
Morgan Hoffmann
* = If all prior year Korn Ferry Tour graduates are eligible for event, exemptions become unrestricted
# = Latest medical extension information can be found here.
$ = Category breakdown can be found here.
