There are 21 rookies on the PGA TOUR in 2019-20. This page provides a subjective ranking updated weekly. The Arnold Palmer Award winner is determined in a vote by PGA TOUR members who make at least 15 starts. The Ryder Cup, the Presidents Cup and the Olympic Games count as one of the 15.

In conditions that every drought would envy, Bo Hoag extinguished one among rookies at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He recorded the first top-15 by any rookie in the event in four years.

Since Si Woo Kim’s solo fourth at Waialae Country Club in 2016, 73 rookies have competed in the first full-field event of the calendar year. Accentuating Hoag’s performance is the fact that he was the only rookie who cracked the top 30 last week, and of the 16 in the field, only six made the cut.

Then again, no one should be surprised at Hoag’s achievement. Consider that of all rookies this season, he’s the only in his class to finish with no worse than a head-to-head record of .500 in every start against his peers, and that includes a 10-8-2 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier where he missed the cut by one stroke.

Hoag’s worst single-tournament records are 4-4-0 (with a solo 73rd at the Shriners) and 9-9-0 (with a solo 75th at The RSM Classic). Overall, he’s 105-35-4 for a win-loss-tie percentage of 74.306, second-best among rookies.

Even though Scottie Scheffler is an aggregate 103-8-2 for a win-loss-tie clip of 92.035 against his fellow rookies, he went 3-5-0 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open with a T74.

The track record among rookies at this week’s The American Express is much better, but you’d expect it to be in a shootout. Since the current rotation of three courses debuted in 2016, five rookies have recorded a top-10, including at least one in every edition. The defending champion is Adam Long, who was a rookie last season.



LOW ROOKIE: Bo Hoag, T9. First time.

CAREER-BEST FINISHES (AND TIES): Bo Hoag (T9), Michael Gellerman (T38).

* - In the field at The American Express as of Jan. 12

# - In the field at the European Tour's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship as of Jan 12.