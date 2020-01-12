REMAINING QUALIFYING CRITERIA



Criteria are listed in chronological order where possible. Best estimates are given but all are subject to change.



MASTERS (MAS) @ Augusta National Golf Club – April 9-12

• Winners of PGA TOUR events that award full FedExCup points allocation for THE TOUR Championship through the week before the Masters.

• Winner of the Latin America Amateur Championship, if still an amateur (Jan. 19).

• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (March 30).

• Special invitations to international players per Masters Tournament Committee as its discretion.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP (PGA) @ TPC Harding Park – May 14-17

• Winners of PGA TOUR events thru the final week before the 2020 PGA Championship.

• Top 20 from PGA Professional National Championship (April 29).

• Top 70 from special money list (i.e. "PGA Championship Points") on PGA TOUR from 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson through 2020 Wells Fargo Championship (May 3).

• *All 2018 Ryder Cup members, provided they are inside Top 100 of Official World Golf Ranking (May 3).

• Special exemptions per PGA of America. (This will likely include all golfers inside Top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking on May 3.)

• If necessary to compete the field of 156, golfers outside Top 70 from special money list (three lines above) will gain entry in order of position.

U.S. OPEN (US) @ Winged Foot Golf Club – June 18-21

• Winners of multiple PGA TOUR events that award full FedExCup points allocation since the 2019 U.S. Open.

• Winner of THE PLAYERS (March 15).

• Winner of the Masters (April 12).

• Winner of the PGA Championship (May 17).

• Top 60 from Official World Golf Ranking (May 18).

• Sectional qualifying (late May-early June).

• Top 60 from Official World Golf Ranking (June 15).

• Special exemptions per the USGA.

OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP (OPEN) @ Royal St. George's Golf Club – July 16-19

• Top 4, not otherwise exempt, inside top 12 at the SMBC Singapore Open (Jan. 19).

• Money leader on the 2019-20 Sunshine Tour (Feb. 23).

• Top 3, not otherwise exempt, inside top 10 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 8).

• Winner of THE PLAYERS (March 15).

• Winner of the Masters (April 12).

• Winner of the PGA Championship (May 17).

• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (TBD).

• Top 4, not otherwise exempt, inside top 12 at The Mizuno Open (May 31).

• Top 4, not otherwise exempt, inside top 12 at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open (May 31).

• Top 2, not otherwise exempt, from Order of Merit on Japan Golf Tour ending with Japan Golf Tour Championship (June 7).

• Top finisher, not otherwise exempt, inside top 5 at the Trohpee Hassan II (June 7).

• Top 3, not otherwise exempt, inside top 10 at the RBC Canadian Open (June 14).

• Winner of British Amateur, if still an amateur (June 20).

• Winner of U.S. Open (June 21).

• Top 5 and ties, not otherwise exempt, inside Top 20 in Race to Dubai thru a European Tour event in 2020 (TBD).

• Top 5 and ties, not otherwise exempt, inside Top 20 in FedExCup points thru a PGA TOUR event in 2020 (TBD).

• Winner of the European Amateur Championship, if still an amateur (June 27).

• Top 2, not otherwise exempt, inside top 8 at the KOLON Korea Open (June 28).

• Top 2, not otherwise exempt, inside top 8 at the Travelers Championship (June 28).

• Local Final Qualifying. Top 3 at each of four sites: Fairmont St. Andrews, Notts, Prince's, St. Annes Old Links (June 30).

• Top 4, not otherwise exempt, inside top 12 at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open (July 12).

• Top finisher, not otherwise exempt, inside top 5 at the John Deere Classic (July 12).

WGC-MEXICO CHAMPIONSHIP (MEX) @ Club de Golf Chapultepec - February 20-23

• Top 10 from Race to Dubai (Feb. 10).

• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (Feb. 10).

• Highest-ranked golfer from Mexico in the Official World Golf Ranking. If already eligible, the second-highest-ranked inside the Top 300 of the OWGR (Feb. 10).

• Top 10 in FedExCup Points (Feb. 17).

• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (Feb. 17).

• If necessary to complete the field of 72, golfers outside the Top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking on Feb. 17 will gain entry in order of position.



THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP (TPC) @ TPC Sawgrass (Stadium) - March 12-15

• Winners of PGA TOUR events thru the final week before THE PLAYERS.

• Top 10 in FedExCup Points (March 2).

• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (March 2).

• If necessary to complete the field of 144, golfers outside the Top 10 in FedExCup Points on March 2 will gain entry in order of position.

WGC-DELL TECHNOLOGIES MATCH PLAY (MP) @ Austin Country Club - March 25-29

• Top 64 inside Top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking (March 16).

WGC-FEDEX ST. JUDE INVITATIONAL (SJI) @ TPC Southwind - July 2-5

• Winner of Dimension Data Pro-Am (Feb. 16).

• Winner of 2020 Japan Golf Tour Championship (June 7).

• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (June 22).

• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (June 29).

• Winners of official tournaments from the Federation Tours with an Official World Golf Ranking strength-of-field rating of 115 points or more.

