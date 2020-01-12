-
2020 Qualifiers for majors, THE PLAYERS, WGCs
January 12, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Cameron Smith wins in a playoff at the Sony Open
Assuming the Aloha Swing retains its familiar form, Cameron Smith knows where he’ll be for the first two weekends after the PGA TOUR emerges from its annual holiday hibernation in 2021.
With a somewhat shocking victory in a playoff over an undeniably stunned Brendan Steele at the Sony Open in Hawaii, the 26-year-old Aussie not only slides into role of defending champion next year, but he’s also secured an exemption into the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
In his brief but rapidly growing career, Smith has proven to heat up late in the calendar year. It makes sense given his affinity for being at home and while action on the Australasian Tour heats up in December. His second career TOUR title punctuated this winter’s rise.
Despite a series of strong results late in 2019, Smith just missed on a Masters exemption extended to the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking on Dec. 31. He was 53rd. That doesn’t matter now. The win on Oahu triggers exemptions into his fourth Masters as well as his fifth PGA Championship. He already was exempt into THE PLAYERS Championship and the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
Earlier in the day, the Open Qualifying Series continued at the South African Open hosted by the City of Joburg where reservations for the top three, not otherwise exempt, inside the top 10 would punch tickets for Royal St. George’s this summer.
South Africa’s Branden Grace began the final round tied for fourth and three strokes back of Louis Oosthuizen’s 54-hole pace, and then closed with 62 to win by three over his fellow countryman. Grace wasn’t yet eligible for The Open where he’s a career 8-for-9 with a record 62 in the third round at Royal Birkdale in 2017, so he’s secured with a spot this summer.
Since Oosthuizen is exempt through age 60, the second of the three exemptions was claimed by Marcus Armitage. The Brit finished third alone, five swings back of Grace. In his only PGA TOUR start, Armitage missed the cut at the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie.
The last exemption into The Open went to Jaco Ahlers of South Africa. He tied for fourth with England’s Jack Senior, who isn’t exempt into The Open, but Ahlers earned the spot on the strength of a better OWGR. Ahlers entered the event slotted 217th. Senior was 225th. Ahlers is 1-for-2 in PGA TOUR action. In his only career start in a major, he missed the cut at The Open at Turnberry in 2009.
This week, the OQS is set to reward four golfers at the SMBC Singapore Open.
NOTE: Golfers are omitted if they recently haven’t competed in majors for which they are eligible (e.g. PGA Championship=David Toms; Open Championship=Ben Curtis, Justin Leonard).
TPC = THE PLAYERS Championship
MAS = Masters
PGA = PGA Championship
US = U.S. Open
OPEN = Open Championship
MEX = WGC-Mexico Championship
MP = WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
SJI = WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
Recent Additions
TPC -- none
MAS -- Cameron Smith
PGA -- Cameron Smith
US -- none
OPEN -- Jaco Ahlers; Marcus Armitage; Branden Grace
MEX -- none
SJI -- none
Golfer Qualified Jaco Ahlers OPEN Byeong Hun An TPC, MAS, OPEN, SJI Abraham Ancer TPC, MAS, US, OPEN, MEX, SJI Kiradech Aphibarnrat TPC Marcus Armitage OPEN Ryan Armour TPC John Augenstein MAS, US (must remain an amateur to compete in each) Aaron Baddeley+A71 TPC Rich Beem PGA Daniel Berger TPC Christiaan Bezuidenhout OPEN, MEX Jonas Blixt TPC Keegan Bradley TPC, PGA Scott Brown TPC Bronson Burgoon TPC Sam Burns TPC Ángel Cabrera MAS Rafa Cabrera Bello TPC, MAS, OPEN Jorge Campillo OPEN, MEX Patrick Cantlay TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN, MEX, SJI Paul Casey TPC, MAS, PGA*, US, OPEN, MEX, SJI Bud Cauley TPC Ricardo Celia OPEN Cameron Champ TPC, MAS, PGA, SJI Stewart Cink OPEN Wyndham Clark TPC Darren Clarke OPEN Corey Conners TPC, MAS, US, OPEN, MEX Fred Couples MAS Joel Dahmen TPC John Daly PGA, OPEN Jason Day TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN, SJI Bryson DeChambeau TPC, MAS, PGA*, US, OPEN, MEX, SJI Jason Dufner TPC Tyler Duncan TPC, MAS, PGA, SJI David Duval OPEN Ernie Els OPEN Matt Every TPC Tony Finau TPC, MAS, PGA*, US, OPEN, MEX, SJI Matthew Fitzpatrick MAS, OPEN, MEX Tommy Fleetwood TPC, MAS, PGA*, US, OPEN, MEX, SJI Rickie Fowler TPC, MAS, PGA*, US, OPEN, MEX, SJI Ryan Fox OPEN, MEX Dylan Frittelli TPC, MAS, PGA Jim Furyk TPC Sergio Garcia TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN Brice Garnett TPC Brian Gay TPC Lucas Glover TPC, MAS, US, OPEN, MEX Talor Gooch TPC Retief Goosen TPC Branden Grace TPC, OPEN Lanto Griffin TPC, MAS, PGA Emiliano Grillo TPC Chesson Hadley TPC, US Adam Hadwin TPC, MAS, OPEN, SJI Todd Hamilton OPEN Cole Hammer US, OPEN (must remain an amateur to compete in each) Justin Harding MAS, OPEN, MEX Brian Harman TPC Padraig Harrington PGA, OPEN Tyrrell Hatton TPC, MAS, PGA*, OPEN, MEX, SJI Benjamin Hebert OPEN, MEX Scott Hend MEX Russell Henley TPC Jim Herman TPC, PGA Charley Hoffman TPC J.B. Holmes TPC Max Homa TPC, MAS Billy Horschel TPC, MAS Charles Howell III TPC, MAS, US, OPEN, MEX Mackenzie Hughes TPC Sungjae Im TPC, MAS, US, OPEN, MEX, SJI Shugo Imahira MAS, OPEN, MEX, SJI Trevor Immelman MAS Jazz Janewattananond MAS, PGA, OPEN, MEX, SJI Dustin Johnson TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN, MEX, SJI Zach Johnson TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN Matt Jones TPC, OPEN, SJI Takumi Kanaya OPEN Sung Kang TPC, MAS, PGA Martin Kaymer PGA, US Chan Kim OPEN Si Woo Kim TPC, MAS Marcus Kinhult OPEN, MEX Kevin Kisner TPC, MAS, US, OPEN, MEX Kurt Kitayama OPEN, MEX Patton Kizzire TPC Russell Knox TPC Brooks Koepka TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN, MEX, SJI Jason Kokrak TPC, MAS, US, OPEN, MEX Kelly Kraft TPC Matt Kuchar TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN, MEX, SJI Martin Laird TPC Andrew Landry TPC Romain Langasque OPEN Bernhard Langer MAS, OPEN Nate Lashley TPC, MAS, PGA Paul Lawrie OPEN Danny Lee TPC K.H. Lee TPC Marc Leishman TPC, MAS, US, OPEN, MEX, SJI Hao Tong Li OPEN, SJI Yuxin Lin MAS, OPEN (must remain an amateur to compete in each) Luke List TPC, PGA Zander Lombard MEX Adam Long TPC Mike Lorenzo-Vera OPEN, MEX Davis Love III PGA Shane Lowry TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN, MEX Joost Luiten OPEN Sandy Lyle MAS Robert MacIntyre OPEN, MEX Peter Malnati TPC Hideki Matsuyama TPC, MAS, US, OPEN, MEX, SJI Denny McCarthy TPC Graeme McDowell TPC, US Rory McIlroy TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN, MEX, SJI Troy Merritt TPC Shaun Micheel PGA Lukas Michel MAS, US (must remain an amateur to compete in each) Phil Mickelson TPC, MAS, PGA, OPEN Keith Mitchell TPC Larry Mize MAS Francesco Molinari TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN Ryan Moore TPC Collin Morikawa TPC, PGA Sebastian Muñoz TPC, MAS, PGA Zach Murray MEX Kevin Na TPC, MAS, PGA, SJI Joaquin Niemann TPC, MAS, PGA, OPEN, SJI Alex Noren PGA* Shaun Norris OPEN, MEX Andy Ogletree MAS, US, OPEN (must remain an amateur to compete in the Masters and The Open Championship) José Maria Olazábal MAS Thorbjørn Olesen PGA* Louis Oosthuizen TPC, MAS, US, OPEN, MEX, SJI Carlos Ortiz TPC Ryan Palmer TPC C.T. Pan TPC, MAS, OPEN, SJI Pat Perez TPC Victor Perez MAS, OPEN, MEX, SJI Scott Piercy TPC Aaron Pike OPEN J.T. Poston TPC, MAS, PGA, SJI Ian Poulter TPC, MAS, PGA*, OPEN Andrew Putnam TPC, MAS Jon Rahm TPC, MAS, PGA*, US, OPEN, MEX, SJI Chez Reavie TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN, MEX Patrick Reed TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN, MEX, SJI Patrick Rodgers TPC Justin Rose TPC, MAS, PGA*, US, OPEN, MEX Sam Ryder TPC Rory Sabbatini TPC Xander Schauffele TPC, MAS, US, OPEN, MEX, SJI Scottie Scheffler TPC Adam Schenk TPC Matthias Schwab OPEN, MEX Charl Schwartzel MAS Adam Scott TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN, MEX, SJI Webb Simpson TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN, MEX, SJI Vijay Singh MAS, PGA Roger Sloan TPC Cameron Smith TPC, MAS, PGA, OPEN, SJI Brandt Snedeker TPC, MAS, US, OPEN, MEX Sebastian Soderberg SJI J.J. Spaun TPC Jordan Spieth TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN Scott Stallings TPC Kyle Stanley TPC Henrik Stenson TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN Sepp Straka TPC Kevin Streelman TPC Steve Stricker US Chris Stroud TPC Brian Stuard TPC James Sugrue MAS, US (must remain an amateur to compete in each) Preston Summerhays US (must remain an amateur to compete) Ken Tanigawa PGA Nick Taylor TPC Vaughn Taylor TPC Justin Thomas TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN, MEX, SJI Michael Thompson TPC Brendon Todd TPC, MAS, PGA, SJI Cameron Tringale TPC Kevin Tway TPC Erik van Rooyen MAS, PGA, OPEN, MEX Harold Varner III TPC Jhonattan Vegas TPC Jimmy Walker TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN Matt Wallace MAS, PGA, OPEN, MEX Paul Waring OPEN Nick Watney TPC Bubba Watson TPC, MAS, PGA* Mike Weir MAS Lee Westwood MAS, OPEN Bernd Wiesberger MAS, OPEN, MEX, SJI Danny Willett TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN, MEX, SJI Aaron Wise TPC Matthew Wolff TPC, MAS, PGA Gary Woodland TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN, MEX, SJI Tiger Woods TPC, MAS, PGA, US, OPEN, SJI Y.E. Yang PGA
REMAINING QUALIFYING CRITERIA
Criteria are listed in chronological order where possible. Best estimates are given but all are subject to change.
MASTERS (MAS) @ Augusta National Golf Club – April 9-12
• Winners of PGA TOUR events that award full FedExCup points allocation for THE TOUR Championship through the week before the Masters.
• Winner of the Latin America Amateur Championship, if still an amateur (Jan. 19).
• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (March 30).
• Special invitations to international players per Masters Tournament Committee as its discretion.
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP (PGA) @ TPC Harding Park – May 14-17
• Winners of PGA TOUR events thru the final week before the 2020 PGA Championship.
• Top 20 from PGA Professional National Championship (April 29).
• Top 70 from special money list (i.e. "PGA Championship Points") on PGA TOUR from 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson through 2020 Wells Fargo Championship (May 3).
• *All 2018 Ryder Cup members, provided they are inside Top 100 of Official World Golf Ranking (May 3).
• Special exemptions per PGA of America. (This will likely include all golfers inside Top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking on May 3.)
• If necessary to compete the field of 156, golfers outside Top 70 from special money list (three lines above) will gain entry in order of position.
U.S. OPEN (US) @ Winged Foot Golf Club – June 18-21
• Winners of multiple PGA TOUR events that award full FedExCup points allocation since the 2019 U.S. Open.
• Winner of THE PLAYERS (March 15).
• Winner of the Masters (April 12).
• Winner of the PGA Championship (May 17).
• Top 60 from Official World Golf Ranking (May 18).
• Sectional qualifying (late May-early June).
• Top 60 from Official World Golf Ranking (June 15).
• Special exemptions per the USGA.
OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP (OPEN) @ Royal St. George's Golf Club – July 16-19
• Top 4, not otherwise exempt, inside top 12 at the SMBC Singapore Open (Jan. 19).
• Money leader on the 2019-20 Sunshine Tour (Feb. 23).
• Top 3, not otherwise exempt, inside top 10 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 8).
• Winner of THE PLAYERS (March 15).
• Winner of the Masters (April 12).
• Winner of the PGA Championship (May 17).
• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (TBD).
• Top 4, not otherwise exempt, inside top 12 at The Mizuno Open (May 31).
• Top 4, not otherwise exempt, inside top 12 at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open (May 31).
• Top 2, not otherwise exempt, from Order of Merit on Japan Golf Tour ending with Japan Golf Tour Championship (June 7).
• Top finisher, not otherwise exempt, inside top 5 at the Trohpee Hassan II (June 7).
• Top 3, not otherwise exempt, inside top 10 at the RBC Canadian Open (June 14).
• Winner of British Amateur, if still an amateur (June 20).
• Winner of U.S. Open (June 21).
• Top 5 and ties, not otherwise exempt, inside Top 20 in Race to Dubai thru a European Tour event in 2020 (TBD).
• Top 5 and ties, not otherwise exempt, inside Top 20 in FedExCup points thru a PGA TOUR event in 2020 (TBD).
• Winner of the European Amateur Championship, if still an amateur (June 27).
• Top 2, not otherwise exempt, inside top 8 at the KOLON Korea Open (June 28).
• Top 2, not otherwise exempt, inside top 8 at the Travelers Championship (June 28).
• Local Final Qualifying. Top 3 at each of four sites: Fairmont St. Andrews, Notts, Prince's, St. Annes Old Links (June 30).
• Top 4, not otherwise exempt, inside top 12 at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open (July 12).
• Top finisher, not otherwise exempt, inside top 5 at the John Deere Classic (July 12).
WGC-MEXICO CHAMPIONSHIP (MEX) @ Club de Golf Chapultepec - February 20-23
• Top 10 from Race to Dubai (Feb. 10).
• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (Feb. 10).
• Highest-ranked golfer from Mexico in the Official World Golf Ranking. If already eligible, the second-highest-ranked inside the Top 300 of the OWGR (Feb. 10).
• Top 10 in FedExCup Points (Feb. 17).
• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (Feb. 17).
• If necessary to complete the field of 72, golfers outside the Top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking on Feb. 17 will gain entry in order of position.
THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP (TPC) @ TPC Sawgrass (Stadium) - March 12-15
• Winners of PGA TOUR events thru the final week before THE PLAYERS.
• Top 10 in FedExCup Points (March 2).
• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (March 2).
• If necessary to complete the field of 144, golfers outside the Top 10 in FedExCup Points on March 2 will gain entry in order of position.
WGC-DELL TECHNOLOGIES MATCH PLAY (MP) @ Austin Country Club - March 25-29
• Top 64 inside Top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking (March 16).
WGC-FEDEX ST. JUDE INVITATIONAL (SJI) @ TPC Southwind - July 2-5
• Winner of Dimension Data Pro-Am (Feb. 16).
• Winner of 2020 Japan Golf Tour Championship (June 7).
• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (June 22).
• Top 50 from Official World Golf Ranking (June 29).
• Winners of official tournaments from the Federation Tours with an Official World Golf Ranking strength-of-field rating of 115 points or more.
