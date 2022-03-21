-
Power Rankings: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
March 21, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
Because of the format of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, an explanation of the construct of this Power Rankings is necessary.
In a perfect world, each of the 16 Group Stages would be treated equally with its own micro-Power Rankings. Then, another version for each of the eight matchups in the first round of the Knockout Stage would be compiled, and so on.
Instead, the ranking below reflects the golfers I have advancing to the Round of 16. Nos. 1-4 are slotted in order of finish, Nos. 5-8 are positioned subjectively as losers among the quarterfinalists, as are Nos. 9-16 as victims in the first round of the Knockout Stage.
Some history about seeds, an overview of Austin Country Club and other information can be found beneath the ranking.
POWER RANKINGS: WGC-DELL TECHNOLOGIES MATCH PLAY
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 16 Brian HarmanThe short miss on the 72nd hole of Copperhead that turned a solo fifth into a T5 aside, he’s 2-for-2 in advancing to the Round of 16. Arguably in the best form of his opening foursome.The short miss on the 72nd hole of Copperhead that turned a solo fifth into a T5 aside, he’s 2-for-2 in advancing to the Round of 16. Arguably in the best form of his opening foursome. 15 Talor GoochSnuck in at the buzzer last year, he’s now a fixture inside the top 64 of the OWGR at 32nd. Second in the all-around and no longer slowed by what was his last weakness to overcome – inexperience.Snuck in at the buzzer last year, he’s now a fixture inside the top 64 of the OWGR at 32nd. Second in the all-around and no longer slowed by what was his last weakness to overcome – inexperience. 14 Jordan SpiethNo shortage of experience in his opening foursome, but the Texan has the most recent success at Austin CC. Of course, this positions him to face old pal, JT, in the Round of 16.No shortage of experience in his opening foursome, but the Texan has the most recent success at Austin CC. Of course, this positions him to face old pal, JT, in the Round of 16. 13 Billy HorschelReturning from an illness, the defending champ opens in one of the three pools with as many as two first-timers. Poised to draw the man he defeated for the 2021 title, Scottie Scheffler.Returning from an illness, the defending champ opens in one of the three pools with as many as two first-timers. Poised to draw the man he defeated for the 2021 title, Scottie Scheffler. 12 Sungjae ImSlotted in one of the most diverse Group Stages, he’s the disruption that no one wants to face. Profiles as and possesses the receipts of a scorer in a format that rewards it. “Im”-defatigable!Slotted in one of the most diverse Group Stages, he’s the disruption that no one wants to face. Profiles as and possesses the receipts of a scorer in a format that rewards it. “Im”-defatigable! 11 Xander SchauffeleAs consistently strong as ever despite winless drought. He’s never advanced from the Group Stage, but he’s benefited by drawing a pair of first-timers and the slumping Tony Finau.As consistently strong as ever despite winless drought. He’s never advanced from the Group Stage, but he’s benefited by drawing a pair of first-timers and the slumping Tony Finau. 10 Viktor HovlandIt wouldn’t surprise anyone if he won the whole thing, so this is a compromise between him surviving the Group Stage and running into the buzzsaw that can be Russell Henley’s putter.It wouldn’t surprise anyone if he won the whole thing, so this is a compromise between him surviving the Group Stage and running into the buzzsaw that can be Russell Henley’s putter. 9 Jon RahmWorld’s top-ranked talent is tops on TOUR in SG: Off-the-Tee and greens hit, but there will be more pressure on his average putting than usual. He’s 2-for-4 in escaping the Group Stage.World’s top-ranked talent is tops on TOUR in SG: Off-the-Tee and greens hit, but there will be more pressure on his average putting than usual. He’s 2-for-4 in escaping the Group Stage. 8 Russell HenleyIn four prior starts, he’s failed to advance to the Round of 16, but the 32-year-old is in his prime, and he’s been performing like it for 19 months now. No. 1 in SG: Approach-the-Green.In four prior starts, he’s failed to advance to the Round of 16, but the 32-year-old is in his prime, and he’s been performing like it for 19 months now. No. 1 in SG: Approach-the-Green. 7 Dustin JohnsonWild card among the elite. He’s one of the five winners at Austin CC (2017). Went 5-0-0 at the Ryder Cup in 2021. Tied the course record at TPC Sawgrass with a closing 63 for a T9.Wild card among the elite. He’s one of the five winners at Austin CC (2017). Went 5-0-0 at the Ryder Cup in 2021. Tied the course record at TPC Sawgrass with a closing 63 for a T9. 6 Collin MorikawaAmong champion Billy Horschel’s early victims in his debut here last year. As powerful and dynamic a performer that Morikawa is, this ranking might not be high enough.Among champion Billy Horschel’s early victims in his debut here last year. As powerful and dynamic a performer that Morikawa is, this ranking might not be high enough. 5 Scottie SchefflerDismissed all concerns for debutants with a runner-up finish in his foray last year. Can avenge the defeat in the Round of 16 this week. Two wins in last four starts upon arrival.Dismissed all concerns for debutants with a runner-up finish in his foray last year. Can avenge the defeat in the Round of 16 this week. Two wins in last four starts upon arrival. 4 Paul CaseyHe’s been a force in this event for 15 years and he’s continued to populate leaderboards of late. Rested since a solo third at THE PLAYERS, his fifth top 25 in six starts worldwide in 2022.He’s been a force in this event for 15 years and he’s continued to populate leaderboards of late. Rested since a solo third at THE PLAYERS, his fifth top 25 in six starts worldwide in 2022. 3 Shane LowryIf you’re in pursuit of the hungriest, he’s essentially in the zone right now with seven consecutive top 25s worldwide over the last four months; five are top 15s. Doing it all tee to cup.If you’re in pursuit of the hungriest, he’s essentially in the zone right now with seven consecutive top 25s worldwide over the last four months; five are top 15s. Doing it all tee to cup. 2 Daniel BergerHasn’t emerged from Group Stage in all four prior tries, but the TOUR’s leader in scrambling also is ninth in SG: Tee-to-Green and second in bogey avoidance. Rock-solid everywhere.Hasn’t emerged from Group Stage in all four prior tries, but the TOUR’s leader in scrambling also is ninth in SG: Tee-to-Green and second in bogey avoidance. Rock-solid everywhere. 1 Justin ThomasHis T3 at the Valspar Championship was his fifth top five in official competition in seven months. Leads the PGA TOUR in the all-around, bogey avoidance and par-4 scoring.His T3 at the Valspar Championship was his fifth top five in official competition in seven months. Leads the PGA TOUR in the all-around, bogey avoidance and par-4 scoring.
The Match Play does not contribute to PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, but you can play Dell Technologies Bracket Challenge. It’s free and the interface will recognize you automatically if you’re registered for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Meanwhile, the concurrently contested Corales Puntacana Championship does contribute to the fantasy game, so there are two formats to play this week. As noted in my schedule at the bottom, I’ll have a stand-alone Power Rankings for Corales on Tuesday. Draws and Fades will include detail of your gaming options this week, as well as reviews of a few notables who don’t appear in the Power Rankings for Corales.
This is golf, so it’d be improper to try to compare the Match Play and how it’s presented to something outside the sport. Rather, reverse that. Experiences that are not related to golf should use it as a powerful example of how razor-thin the differences can be when assessing talent and when it goes head-to-head on short runways like this.
For example, a direct correlation to the NCAA Basketball Tournament – men or women – stops at the fact that there are 64 in the traditional bracket. Top seeds in hoops survive and advance exponentially more frequently than those in the WGC-Match Play. Consider that just last year, Jon Rahm was the only top seed of the 16 Group Stages to advance. He survived one more match before being eliminated in the quarterfinals.
Also consider how unlikely it was that half of the lowest seeds – that is, eight of the golfers slotted 49-64 upon arrival – advanced from the Group Stage. Four from the golfers ranked 17-32 survived, while three from those slotted 33-48 emerged.
In the first five years that Austin Country Club hosted, 24 top seeds have survived the Group Stage. Of the next three tiers of 16 golfers each, a respective 20, 17 and 19 played on among the 17-32, 33-48 and 49-64 seeds. You’re not going to see that kind of equitable dispersion in any other sport.
The tournament starts on Wednesday and guarantees every entrant three head-to-head matches. Naturally then, exactly when a golfer draws another may or may not favor his ability in certain conditions.
Austin CC should start soft thanks to early-week rain, but it will dry out in dry and gradually warming air, a sunny sky and gusty winds at least for the first two days. Things calm for action on Friday and Saturday before stiffening again for Sunday’s conclusion.
The 53 golfers who have teed it up in the Match Play at Austin CC at least once before will find it familiar. This is the second edition with the newest sand in the bunkers, so there were no changes to the par 71 in the last year. The course still tips at 7,108 yards. The only layer of rough is trimmed to two inches, and the overseeded TifEagle bermuda greens are prepped to touch 12 feet on the Stimpmeter. It just might take a day or two to get there due to the moisture.
In addition to the usual array of spoils awarded to every champion, this week’s winner will receive 550 FedExCup points and PGA TOUR membership in Category 6 of the Priority Ranking through at least 2024-25
