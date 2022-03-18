-
Inside the Field: World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
March 18, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based off the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play field list as of Friday, March 18 at 5 p.m. ET:
Top 64 - World Golf Ranking
Jon Rahm
Collin Morikawa
Viktor Hovland
Patrick Cantlay
Scottie Scheffler
Justin Thomas
Xander Schauffele
Dustin Johnson
Bryson DeChambeau
Louis Oosthuizen
Jordan Spieth
Tyrrell Hatton
Billy Horschel
Sam Burns
Joaquin Niemann
Daniel Berger
Abraham Ancer
Brooks Koepka
Tony Finau
Paul Casey
Sungjae Im
Matt Fitzpatrick
Jason Kokrak
Patrick Reed
Will Zalatoris
Kevin Na
Thomas Pieters
Talor Gooch
Kevin Kisner
Max Homa
Webb Simpson
Shane Lowry
Adam Scott
Tom Hoge
Russell Henley
Harold Varner III
Corey Conners
Marc Leishman
Matthew Wolff
Lucas Herbert
Cameron Young
Tommy Fleetwood
Seamus Power
Sergio Garcia
Cameron Tringale
Justin Rose
Lee Westwood
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Si Woo Kim
Mackenzie Hughes
Min Woo Lee
Richard Bland
Luke List
Erik van Rooyen
Takumi Kanaya
Bubba Watson
Alex Noren
Brian Harman
Ian Poulter
Sebastián Muñoz
Keegan Bradley
Robert MacIntyre
Keith Mitchell
Sepp Straka
