Power Rankings: Valspar Championship
March 14, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Risk and reward shots from No. 11 at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead)
Editor's note: Paul Casey withdrew from the Valspar Championship on Tuesday
Each of the first three stops of the Florida Swing delivered an outcome preceded by drama and a climax entirely unlike the others. Slotted along the way was Ryan Brehm’s chip-and-a-chair, breakthrough victory in Puerto Rico and a World Golf Hall of Fame ceremony that forever will be best known among your friends as the one in which Tiger Woods was inducted. No matter your level of interest as a golf fan, you’ve had it all – and more – in the span of just three weeks.
It’s a show of shows impossible to follow, but the anchor leg of the four-week stretch is ready and built for it. Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club’s Copperhead Course is poised to host the Valspar Championship northwest of Tampa in Palm Harbor.
A field of 144 is assembled for its return to March. How the course sets up, including a recurring twist on the Florida Swing, and details of Sam Burns’ breakthrough victory here a year ago and are explained beneath the ranking of projected contenders.
POWER RANKINGS: VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Adam HadwinPicked off what’s remained his only PGA TOUR title here in 2017. He answered with a T12 in 2018. Backdoored a career-best T9 at THE PLAYERS with an eight-birdies 67 on Monday.Picked off what’s remained his only PGA TOUR title here in 2017. He answered with a T12 in 2018. Backdoored a career-best T9 at THE PLAYERS with an eight-birdies 67 on Monday. 14 Jason KokrakHe’s gone four straight starts worldwide without a top 25 – gasp – but he typically performs well where he has before. Since 2014, he’s 6-for-7 at Copperhead with a T2 among five top 15s.He’s gone four straight starts worldwide without a top 25 – gasp – but he typically performs well where he has before. Since 2014, he’s 6-for-7 at Copperhead with a T2 among five top 15s. 13 Keegan BradleyLed or co-led after each of the first three rounds here last year before settling for solo second. Solo fifth at THE PLAYERS was best among late-earlies. T11 the week prior at Bay Hill.Led or co-led after each of the first three rounds here last year before settling for solo second. Solo fifth at THE PLAYERS was best among late-earlies. T11 the week prior at Bay Hill. 12 Louis OosthuizenSo consistently strong. Slipped in the finale at TPC Sawgrass, but that happens on that track. In his last four trips to Copperhead, he’s finished a respective T7, T16, T2 and T8.So consistently strong. Slipped in the finale at TPC Sawgrass, but that happens on that track. In his last four trips to Copperhead, he’s finished a respective T7, T16, T2 and T8. 11 Abraham AncerSurvived the cut on the number en route to a T16 in 2018. Also placed fifth in 2021. His scoring average in the last six rounds at Copperhead is 68. Among the most accurate off the tee.Survived the cut on the number en route to a T16 in 2018. Also placed fifth in 2021. His scoring average in the last six rounds at Copperhead is 68. Among the most accurate off the tee. 10 Paul Casey(Editor's note: Casey withdrew from Valspar on Tuesday.) Twice a winner at Copperhead (2018, 2019). Took third at TPC Sawgrass where he ranked fourth in proximity and led the field in scrambling. It’s the latest in a series of strong showings.(Editor's note: Casey withdrew from Valspar on Tuesday.) Twice a winner at Copperhead (2018, 2019). Took third at TPC Sawgrass where he ranked fourth in proximity and led the field in scrambling. It’s the latest in a series of strong showings. 9 Sam BurnsHe’s 3-for-3 at Copperhead and defending his first PGA TOUR title this week. Co-led THE PLAYERS through 36 holes but stumbled with a closing 76 to finish T26. Placed T9 at Bay Hill.He’s 3-for-3 at Copperhead and defending his first PGA TOUR title this week. Co-led THE PLAYERS through 36 holes but stumbled with a closing 76 to finish T26. Placed T9 at Bay Hill. 8 Bubba WatsonHis 4-under 68 was the lowest second round among those in the distressed late-early draw at TPC Sawgrass. Overall solid form for months. T4-T13 in last two editions of the Valspar.His 4-under 68 was the lowest second round among those in the distressed late-early draw at TPC Sawgrass. Overall solid form for months. T4-T13 in last two editions of the Valspar. 7 Xander SchauffeleValspar debut. Among the notables caught up in the worse side of the draw last week (MC), but that’s the only thing that’s been able to interrupt his balanced attack in a long time.Valspar debut. Among the notables caught up in the worse side of the draw last week (MC), but that’s the only thing that’s been able to interrupt his balanced attack in a long time. 6 Matt FitzpatrickUpended by the wicked weather at TPC Sawgrass to miss the cut by two and end his consecutive top-10 streak worldwide at four. Among the elite ball-strikers at Copperhead.Upended by the wicked weather at TPC Sawgrass to miss the cut by two and end his consecutive top-10 streak worldwide at four. Among the elite ball-strikers at Copperhead. 5 Shane LowryThe soon-to-be 35-year-old (on April 2) is executing as well as he can expect in his prime. In his last six starts worldwide (covering four months), he’s recorded five top 15s and a T24.The soon-to-be 35-year-old (on April 2) is executing as well as he can expect in his prime. In his last six starts worldwide (covering four months), he’s recorded five top 15s and a T24. 4 Justin ThomasExtended dubious drought of winners of THE PLAYERS who have failed to go back-to-back. Lights-out 69 in second round was only red number en route to a T33. Three top 20s at Valspar.Extended dubious drought of winners of THE PLAYERS who have failed to go back-to-back. Lights-out 69 in second round was only red number en route to a T33. Three top 20s at Valspar. 3 Dustin JohnsonHidden in plain sight, he equaled the course record at TPC Sawgrass with a 9-under 63 (with a bogey) in the finale to finish T9, and out of the “wrong” wave. Hung up a T6 here in 2019.Hidden in plain sight, he equaled the course record at TPC Sawgrass with a 9-under 63 (with a bogey) in the finale to finish T9, and out of the “wrong” wave. Hung up a T6 here in 2019. 2 Collin MorikawaThe bright side of the outstanding ball-striker landing in the more challenging side of the draw at TPC Sawgrass is extra time off in advance of his debut at the Valspar Championship.The bright side of the outstanding ball-striker landing in the more challenging side of the draw at TPC Sawgrass is extra time off in advance of his debut at the Valspar Championship. 1 Viktor HovlandContinues to make so much noise with a win and a T2 among five top 10s in just his last six starts. Also connected four sub-70s for a T3 in his debut at Copperhead last year.Continues to make so much noise with a win and a T2 among five top 10s in just his last six starts. Also connected four sub-70s for a T3 in his debut at Copperhead last year.
Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Webb Simpson will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Draws and Fades.
The 2021 edition of the Valspar Championship was shifted to conclude on the first weekend of May, and it hosted the maximum field of 156 (thanks to extended daylight as compared to mid-March). With more favorable scoring conditions than what players typically face on the Florida Swing, last year’s gathering at Copperhead set an eight-edition low with a scoring average of 70.964 on the par 71. Sam Burns prevailed at 17-under 267 to establish the tournament record in the FedExCup era.
With the tournament back in its customary slot, scoring should rise to its familiar range of 0.5-1.0 strokes over par. That will be influenced in part to taller primary rough. Like PGA National and TPC Sawgrass recently, it’s been allowed to grow a little longer at Copperhead as well. Typically trimmed to three inches, it’s up another half-an-inch this week.
There is a standard set of four par 5s at Copperhead, but there are five par 3s, three of which on the inward nine. Despite that quirk and no matter when it’s contested, capitalizing on the par 5s matters just as much here as anywhere. Burns proved it en route to his first-ever PGA TOUR title by leading the field in par-5 scoring at 4.06.
Of course, much more is necessary to take any title. Burns’ splendid tee-to-green game also was on full display all week. He finished 16th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, 10th in proximity to the hole and fifth in SG: Tee-to-Green, and he paid if off with sensational putting. He missed only twice inside 10 feet to lead the field in conversion percentage inside that range and ranked third in SG: Putting.
While the list of champions at Copperhead lights up the spectrum of talent and profile, Copperhead primarily challenges splitting fairways and hitting greens in regulation on property that has onlookers wondering how a track with so much elevation change can be located in Florida. Quite simply, it rewards ball-striking.
Overseeded TifEagle bermuda greens average an area rug’s worth over 5,800 square feet, so so-so and worse putters can hide. Consider that last year’s field average of 67 feet, five inches in distance of putts holed per round slotted as the lowest of the 39 courses measured during the super season of 2020-21. In fact, true to its billing, it was the second time in five years (64’9”, 2016) that it was the stingiest.
If you’re not already, get used to hearing and learning about The Snake Pit. It consists of the final three holes of Copperhead. The par-4-3-4 conclusion averaged 0.380 strokes over par last year, and Burns scored 3-over in the tournament with only one birdie against four bogeys flanking seven pars. So, it’s a stretch where golfers finishing the second round to make the cut and chasing victory in the finale will hope to hang on, or benefit from others who can’t.
Of the 71 golfers who made the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship, and as of Monday night, 43 have made the short trip to the Valspar Championship, and they’re bringing a fraction of the inclement weather with them to the opposite coast. There’s a fair chance of rain and boomers mid-tournament, but by no means is what’s forecast even a whiff of a repeat of what happened last week. Sunny, dry conditions are expected for the open and close, and daytime highs will reach the upper 70s consistently. Wind could increase as a threat by the weekend.
