The First Look: Valspar Championship

Editor's note: Paul Casey withdrew on Tuesday

Five of the top-10 players in the world are scheduled to tee it up at the Valspar Championship, led by second-ranked Collin Morikawa. World No. 3 Viktor Hovland is looking to build off a tie for third last season, while Sam Burns – now ranked 17th in the world – is hoping to defend his maiden PGA TOUR title.



FIELD NOTES: Morikawa, who already has five TOUR titles to his name, is set to make his Valspar Championship debut… Xander Schauffele and a pair of former FedExCup champions, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson, are the other top-10 golfers in the world scheduled to take on Innisbrook… Twenty of the world’s top-50 will be in the field… Jackson Suber, a star at the University of Mississippi and the 11th-ranked player in the PGA TOUR University Ranking presented by Velocity Global, is amongst the sponsor exemptions. Suber is from nearby Tampa, Florida… Jason Day, just two weeks removed from losing his mother to cancer, will tee it up. He returned to action at THE PLAYERS Championship… Abraham Ancer, who finished fifth in 2021, is set to return along with fellow International Presidents Cup hopeful Joaquin Niemann… Brooks Koepka is looking for his first win on TOUR since the WM Phoenix Open in 2021… Ryan Brehm, who won the Puerto Rico Open in the last start of a medical exemption, will be in the field after making his PLAYERS debut… Alex Fitzpatrick (brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, ranked 25th in the world) who is a celebrated golfer in his own right at Wake Forest also earned a sponsor exemption for winning the Valspar Intercollegiate. Alex is No. 5 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking presented by Velocity Global and a former member of Great Britain & Ireland’s Walker Cup team. Tommy Fleetwood, Martin Kaymer, and Bernd Wiesberger also were given sponsor exemptions… Sam Burns, Paul Casey, who won the Valspar in both 2018 and 2019, along with Adam Hadwin (2017), Charl Schwartzel (2016), Kevin Streelman (2013), and Luke Donald (2012) are some of the recent Valspar champions set to return.

FEDEXCUP : Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.

COURSE : Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead), par 71, 7,340 yards. The Copperhead Course – the second course built at Innisbrook – has long been considered a favorite by those on TOUR. Located just north of Tampa, this Larry Packard design is tree-lined and puts a premium on positioning off the tee. Sam Burns, the winner in 2021, had as complete an effort tee-to-green has anyone, which resulted in him finding the winner’s circle. Burns was fifth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and third in Strokes Gained: Putting a year ago. The course, opened in the early 1970s, features a tough three-hole closing stretch called the ‘Snake Pit’ – two tough par-4s sandwiched between a bruising 200-yard par 3.

STORYLINES: With several delays at THE PLAYERS Championship, it will be worth keeping an eye on the field leading into Thursday’s start at Innisbrook… Paul Casey was the first back-to-back winner in tournament history in 2018 and 2019… The tournament was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will welcome back spectators at 100% capacity for the first time since 2019… The Valspar Championship puts a bow on the TOUR’s Florida Swing.

72-HOLE RECORD: 266, Vijay Singh (2004).

18-HOLE RECORD: 61, Padraig Harrington (1st round, 2012).

LAST TIME: Sam Burns won for the first time on the PGA TOUR as the Valspar Championship returned to the TOUR’s schedule after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Burns, whose second-round 63 was tied for the low round of the week, won by three shots over Keegan Bradley. Burns had twice held 54-hole leads earlier in the season but was unable to convert both times. Bradley, meanwhile, was tied for the lead with six holes remaining in the final round but found the water with his tee shot on the par-3 13th, leading to double bogey. Bradley added another bogey on the par-3 15th and couldn’t mount a comeback. Despite a bogey on the 72nd hole, Burns’ 3-under 68 was more than enough to help him find the winner’s circle. Viktor Hovland’s 6-under 65 on Sunday was the round of the day, and that moved him into a tie for third with Cameron Triangle. Last year marked Hovland’s debut in Tampa. Abraham Ancer finished fifth alone, five shots back of Burns’ winning total.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 12–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1–6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR

PGA TOUR LIVE