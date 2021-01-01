×
Quade Cummins
2020
Turned Pro
University of Oklahoma 2020, Communications
College
Weatherford, Oklahoma
Birthplace
Quade Cummins
Quade Cummins
Quade Cummins

Full Name

6  ft, 3  in

190 cm

Height

230 lbs

--

Weight

25

AGE

Weatherford, Oklahoma

Birthplace

Weatherford, Oklahoma

Residence

Single

Family

University of Oklahoma 2020, Communications

College

2020

Turned Pro

$10,007

Career Earnings

Weatherford, OK, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2020

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Auburn University Club Invitational: Began the final round at the Auburn University Club in early July six shots off the lead and made a furious rally on the final day, shooting a bogey-free, 8-under 64 to finish at 20-under, three shots behind winner Philip Knowles. Settled for a T3 with Justin Doeden, Lukas Euler, Bryson Nimmer and Alex Smalley and finished with a streak of 22 consecutive holes without a bogey.
  • L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club: In his professional debut, fired four under-par rounds at Jennings Mill CC to T10 with four others.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Despite already holding Forme Tour status, solidified his standing by finishing sixth on the final PGA TOUR University rankings.

2020 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: Had a solid tournament in mid-March in Alabama, one of only two players in the field to break par all four days (along with medalist Cameron Young). Opened 70-70-71 and then fired a best-of-the-day 65 in the final round the secure second place, three shots behind Young at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Highland Oaks. Will be exempt for the first half of the Forme Tour season.

Amateur Highlights

  • Despite finishing second in the individual portion of the 2019 Ka’anapali Classic in Hawaii, set a University of Oklahoma 54-hole record with his 20-under 193, breaking the mark of 195 held by Abraham Ancer. Made seven consecutive birdies to begin his final round and eventually settling for a 9-under 62, matching an OU 18-hole record. Lost the event in a seven-hole playoff to Georgia’s Trent Phillips, with the consolation of the Sooners winning the team title.
  • Made the clinching putt at the 2019 Southern Highlands Collegiate, giving OU the team title.
  • Won the 2019 Pacific Coast Amateur at the University of New Mexico’s Championship Course in Albuquerque. Posted a 20-under total (67-66-65-66) to defeat Australia’s Blake Windred by four strokes.
  • Won the 2016 Oklahoma Amateur at Oklahoma City G&CC, defeating Tate Williamson, 2-up, in the finals.
  • Was a two-time Oklahoma 4A state golf champion, in 2013 and 2015.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2020