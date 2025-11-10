PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
21M AGO

Quade Cummins betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Quade Cummins of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Quade Cummins has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 in Southampton, Bermuda.

    Latest odds for Cummins at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Cummins' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Cummins' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT7270-68-72-72-6--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6172-68-73-70-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6269-71-71-72-5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT6473-68-71-75-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-76+4--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5772-65-70-72-55.400
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7870-68-75-69-62.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--

    Cummins' recent performances

    • Cummins had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 57th with a score of 5-under.
    • He has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Cummins has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cummins has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.876 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.030-0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.268-0.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.152-0.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.174-0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.216-0.876

    Cummins' advanced stats and rankings

    • Cummins posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.030 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sported a -0.268 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 66.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cummins delivered a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 21.32% of the time.
    • Cummins has earned 217 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

