Quade Cummins betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Quade Cummins of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Quade Cummins has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 in Southampton, Bermuda.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Cummins' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Cummins' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T72
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T61
|72-68-73-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T62
|69-71-71-72
|-5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T64
|73-68-71-75
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|72-65-70-72
|-5
|5.400
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|70-68-75-69
|-6
|2.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
Cummins' recent performances
- Cummins had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 57th with a score of 5-under.
- He has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cummins has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cummins has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.876 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.030
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.268
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.152
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.174
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.216
|-0.876
Cummins' advanced stats and rankings
- Cummins posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.030 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sported a -0.268 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 66.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cummins delivered a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 21.32% of the time.
- Cummins has earned 217 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
