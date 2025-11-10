Quade Cummins betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Cummins had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 57th with a score of 5-under.

He has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Cummins has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Cummins has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.