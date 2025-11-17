Quade Cummins betting profile: The RSM Classic
Quade Cummins has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent memory.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Cummins' first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Cummins' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T72
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T61
|72-68-73-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T62
|69-71-71-72
|-5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T64
|73-68-71-75
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|72-65-70-72
|-5
|5.400
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|70-68-75-69
|-6
|2.050
Cummins' recent performances
- Cummins had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 57th with a score of 5-under.
- Cummins has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cummins has averaged -0.535 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|0.030
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.268
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.152
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.174
|-0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.216
|-0.535
Cummins' advanced stats and rankings
- Cummins posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.030 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sported a -0.268 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 113th with a 65.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cummins delivered a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 21.42% of the time.
- Cummins has earned 217 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of The RSM Classic.
