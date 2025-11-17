PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Quade Cummins betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Quade Cummins has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his first appearance at this tournament in recent memory.

    Latest odds for Cummins at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Cummins' first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Cummins' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT7270-68-72-72-6--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6172-68-73-70-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6269-71-71-72-5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT6473-68-71-75-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-76+4--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5772-65-70-72-55.400
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7870-68-75-69-62.050

    Cummins' recent performances

    • Cummins had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 57th with a score of 5-under.
    • Cummins has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cummins has averaged -0.535 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1030.0300.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.268-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.152-0.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.174-0.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.216-0.535

    Cummins' advanced stats and rankings

    • Cummins posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.030 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sported a -0.268 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 113th with a 65.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cummins delivered a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 21.42% of the time.
    • Cummins has earned 217 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

