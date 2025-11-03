Quade Cummins betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Quade Cumminsof the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Quade Cummins returns to the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, 2025. He looks to improve upon his performance from 2021 when he finished tied for 67th at even.
Cummins' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T67
|71-70-74-69
|E
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Cummins' most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of even par.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Cummins' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T61
|72-68-73-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T62
|69-71-71-72
|-5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T64
|73-68-71-75
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|72-65-70-72
|-5
|5.400
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|70-68-75-69
|-6
|2.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|68-68-70-72
|-2
|16.500
Cummins' recent performances
- Cummins' best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 36th with a score of 2-under.
- He has an average of -0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cummins has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.305 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cummins has averaged -1.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.030
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.268
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.152
|-0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.174
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.216
|-1.046
Cummins' advanced stats and rankings
- Cummins posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.030 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sported a -0.268 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 115th with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cummins delivered a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 116th by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
- Cummins has earned 217 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
