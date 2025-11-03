PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
14H AGO

Quade Cummins betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Quade Cumminsof the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Quade Cumminsof the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Quade Cummins returns to the World Wide Technology Championship, set to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante from Nov. 6-9, 2025. He looks to improve upon his performance from 2021 when he finished tied for 67th at even.

    Latest odds for Cummins at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Cummins' recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T6771-70-74-69E

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Cummins' most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of even par.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Cummins' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6172-68-73-70-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6269-71-71-72-5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT6473-68-71-75-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-76+4--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5772-65-70-72-55.400
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7870-68-75-69-62.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3668-68-70-72-216.500

    Cummins' recent performances

    • Cummins' best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 36th with a score of 2-under.
    • He has an average of -0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Cummins has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.305 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cummins has averaged -1.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1000.030-0.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.268-0.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.152-0.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.174-0.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.216-1.046

    Cummins' advanced stats and rankings

    • Cummins posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.030 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sported a -0.268 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 115th with a 65.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cummins delivered a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 116th by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
    • Cummins has earned 217 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

