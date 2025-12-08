Quade Cummins betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Quade Cummins of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the third round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Quade Cummins returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course from Dec. 11-14, 2025. Cummins looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2023 where he finished tied for 45th at even par.
Cummins' recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T45
|70-68-71-71
|E
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Cummins' most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2023, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of even par.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Cummins' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|64-66-71-70
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T72
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T61
|72-68-73-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T62
|69-71-71-72
|-5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T64
|73-68-71-75
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|72-65-70-72
|-5
|5.400
Cummins' recent performances
- Cummins has not had any top-twenty finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 11-under.
- Cummins has an average of 0.285 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.528 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cummins has averaged -0.637 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.055
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.345
|-0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.208
|-0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.234
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.265
|-0.637
Cummins' advanced stats and rankings
- Cummins posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.055 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sported a -0.345 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 66.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cummins delivered a 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 111th by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
- Cummins has earned 217 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 144th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
