|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Samuel Stevens
Full Name
Sam
Nickname
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
July 04, 1996
Birthday
25
AGE
Wichita, Kansas
Birthplace
Fort Worth, Texas
Residence
Wife, Kelsey
Family
Oklahoma State University 2018, Finance
College
2018
Turned Pro
$90,844
Career Earnings
Fort Worth, TX, United States
City Plays From
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Saw action in seven PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, winning once, finishing runner-up in another and adding two additional top-10s. Finished second on the Points List to secure 2022 Korn Ferry Tour membership.
2020 Season
Played the summer on the All Pro Tour, winning three times, topping $100,000 in earnings and capturing the money title. Enjoyed two victories in Arkansas and one in Kansas.
2019 Season
Saw action in 15 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments to finish 47th on the Order of Merit. Made nine cuts and posted one top 10.
2018 Season
Made one Mackenzie Tour appearance, finishing T23 at the Mackenzie Investments Open.
Amateur Highlights