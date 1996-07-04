×
Sam Stevens
United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
25
AGE
2018
Turned Pro
Oklahoma State University 2018, Finance
College
Wichita, Kansas
Birthplace
Samuel Stevens

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)

  • 2020 Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo

Special Interests

  • Sports

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mexico Open: Had a pair of 68s—in the second and final rounds—at Estrella del Mar in late-March to T9 with four others.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Saw action in seven PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, winning once, finishing runner-up in another and adding two additional top-10s. Finished second on the Points List to secure 2022 Korn Ferry Tour membership.

  • Bupa Championship presented by Volvo: Recovered well from an opening 75 and was 1-under the rest of the way at PGA Riviera Maya in late-July to T8 with Rafael Becker, Rodolfo Cazaubòn and MJ Maguire. The performance moved him into second place on the final Points List.
  • Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo: Was the only player in the field in Bucaramanga, Colombia, with three rounds in the 60s, and that was enough to give him a one-shot win over Paul Imondi. Opened with a 5-under 66 and trailed 18-hole leader Raul Pereda by a stroke. Took the outright lead with a second-round 69 then added a second 69 to share top honors with Patrick Newcomb and Pereda with 18 holes to play. Turned in his third consecutive 69 on the final day, making birdie to start each of his nines and then finishing with eight consecutive pars to hold off Imondi for his first Tour title. Moved to No. 2 on the Points List.
  • The Club at Weston Hills Open: Fired four rounds in the 60s at The Club at Weston Hills, including a best-of-the-day 66 in the final round only to come up a stroke short of Brandon Matthews in June. Finished alone in second, at 21-under. Made only one bogey during the week (No. 8 in the third round) against 22 birdies.

2020 Season

Played the summer on the All Pro Tour, winning three times, topping $100,000 in earnings and capturing the money title. Enjoyed two victories in Arkansas and one in Kansas.

  • Mexico Open: Had a pair of 68s—in the second and final rounds—at Estrella del Mar in late-March to T9 with four others.

2019 Season

Saw action in 15 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments to finish 47th on the Order of Merit. Made nine cuts and posted one top 10.

  • 66 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Enjoyed a career-best performance in Porto Feliz, opening the tournament 65-69-69 before closing with an impressive, 8-under 63 on the last day to T4. Overcame a first-hole bogey to make nine birdies the rest of the way—including six consecutively, beginning at No. 6. The finish alongside Jorge Fernandez-Valdes was the first top-10 of his career.
  • Bupa Match Play: Lost in the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, falling to Evan Harmeling, 3 and 2.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Followed a second-round, 2-over 74 with a 7-under 65 in the third round and a closing 70 at Canuelas GC in Buenos Aires to T4 with amateur Jose Montano. Earned fully-exempt status for the first half of the season's schedule.

2018 Season

Made one Mackenzie Tour appearance, finishing T23 at the Mackenzie Investments Open.

Amateur Highlights

  • While at Oklahoma State, top college performance as a runner-up finish at the ORU Shootout in April 2016. Finished second, two strokes behind winner Zachary Bauchou in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.