Sam Stevens betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Sam Stevens of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Sam Stevens finished tied for 67th at one-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Stevens' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T67
|68-72-71-74
|+1
|2023
|MC
|68-70
|-4
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of one-over.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|73-69-69-68
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|42
|71-77-71-72
|+11
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T54
|71-70-69-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|2
|62-68-66-66
|-22
|300.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T75
|72-67-72-75
|+6
|2.400
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|64-68-72-67
|-13
|38.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|75-73-65-67
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|71-72-72-73
|+8
|42.000
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.725 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged -1.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.271
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.275
|-0.725
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.182
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.055
|-0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.233
|-1.178
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.271 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a -0.275 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 65.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens delivered a 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.01, and he ranked 153rd by breaking par 20.48% of the time.
- Stevens has earned 1,182 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 28th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
