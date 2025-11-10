PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Sam Stevens betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Stevens of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sam Stevens of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Sam Stevens finished tied for 67th at one-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Stevens' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6768-72-71-74+1
    2023MC68-70-4

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of one-over.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Stevens' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3673-69-69-68-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4271-77-71-72+11--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5471-70-69-71+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    July 27, 20253M Open262-68-66-66-22300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7572-67-72-75+62.400
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2164-68-72-67-1338.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4575-73-65-67E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2371-72-72-73+842.000

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • Stevens has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.725 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged -1.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2710.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.275-0.725
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.182-0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.055-0.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.233-1.178

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.271 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a -0.275 mark that ranked 151st on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 65.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens delivered a 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.01, and he ranked 153rd by breaking par 20.48% of the time.
    • Stevens has earned 1,182 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 28th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

