Sam Stevens betting profile: The RSM Classic

Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.271 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a -0.275 mark that ranked 153rd on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 65.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Stevens delivered a 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranked 153rd by breaking par 20.46% of the time.