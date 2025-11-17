PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Stevens of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Sam Stevens finished tied for 42nd at 6-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Stevens at The RSM Classic.

    Stevens' recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4270-70-67-69-6
    2023MC72-67-3

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Stevens' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Stevens missed the cut at this event in 2023, finishing at 3-under through two rounds.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Stevens' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3673-69-69-68-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4271-77-71-72+11--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5471-70-69-71+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    July 27, 20253M Open262-68-66-66-22300
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7572-67-72-75+62.4
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2164-68-72-67-1338.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4575-73-65-67E14.357

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • Stevens has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.575 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged -1.108 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.271-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.275-0.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.182-0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.055-0.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.233-1.108

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.271 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a -0.275 mark that ranked 153rd on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 65.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens delivered a 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranked 153rd by breaking par 20.46% of the time.
    • Stevens has earned 1,182 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 28th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

