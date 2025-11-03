PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Stevens of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Sam Stevens of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Sam Stevens finished tied for 37th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Stevens' recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T3769-67-73-66-5

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Stevens' most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Stevens' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3673-69-69-68-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4271-77-71-72+11--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5471-70-69-71+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    July 27, 20253M Open262-68-66-66-22300.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT7572-67-72-75+62.400
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2164-68-72-67-1338.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4575-73-65-67E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2371-72-72-73+842.000

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • Stevens has an average of 0.459 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged 0.533 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2710.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.275-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.1820.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.055-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.2330.533

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.271 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a -0.275 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 65.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Stevens delivered a 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.01, and he ranked 143rd by breaking par 20.48% of the time.
    • Stevens has accumulated 1,182 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 28th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Ben Griffin betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Max McGreevy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW