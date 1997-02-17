Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
Personal
- Attended boarding school at Deerfield Academy.
- Was on the swim team through high school.
- Had to miss his graduation from Stanford University because he was playing in the final round at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. Received his diploma as he walked off the 18th green.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39: Tallied four rounds of 66 or better (65-66-66-65) to rise to a T2 finish at 22-under 262 at the Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39.
- Savannah Golf Championship: Opened with rounds of 68-66 at the Savannah Golf Championship before finishing the week T10 at 17-under 271.
- Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: Erased a five-stroke deficit on Sunday to earn his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. Carded rounds of 67-69-69-65 to finish the week at 18-under 270 at Victoria National Golf Club.
- Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Earned his best finish to date on the Korn Ferry Tour with a 20-under 264 total to finish T2 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco.
- Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Held the 36- and 54-hole lead at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper before finishing the week T9 at 16-under 272.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Visit Knoxville Open: Fired a final-round 64 to rise to a T10 finish at the Visit Knoxville Open.
Huntsville Championship: Entered the final round in T2 position after rounds 5-under 65 and 4-under 66, but shot an even-par 70 and totaled 11-under 269 for a T7 finish at the Huntsville Championship.
Puerto Rico Open: Held the 36-hole lead at the Puerto Rico Open before finishing T7. Marked his first career top-10 finish on the PGA TOUR in his seventh professional start.
2020 Season
