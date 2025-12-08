Brandon Wu betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Brandon Wu withdrew from this tournament in 2024 after opening with rounds of 73-76-68. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 as he looks to complete the four-round tournament at the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Wu's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|73-76-68
|+7
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he withdrew after three rounds with a score of 7-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|85-69
|+14
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T49
|71-68-67-71
|-5
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T23
|71-67-66-71
|-9
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T30
|72-66-69-69
|-12
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|71-66-72-69
|-10
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T13
|68-73-66-72
|-9
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.156 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.550 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -1.002 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.447
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-4.034
|-0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.417
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.890
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-5.788
|-1.002
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has struggled with his overall game in 2025, posting a -5.788 Strokes Gained: Total average and earning just three FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 226th on TOUR.
- His approach play has been particularly challenging, with a -4.034 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average and a 44.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Wu's putting has also been a weakness, with a -0.890 Strokes Gained: Putting mark and an average of 29.00 putts per round. He has broken par just 13.89% of the time and maintained a 38.89% bogey avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
