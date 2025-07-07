Brandon Wu betting profile: ISCO Championship

Wu has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.

Wu has an average of -0.580 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.