3H AGO

Brandon Wu betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandon Wu of the United States tees off on the 14th hole on day four of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 at Golfclub Gut Altentann on June 01, 2025 in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Brandon Wu of the United States tees off on the 14th hole on day four of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 at Golfclub Gut Altentann on June 01, 2025 in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Brandon Wu will compete in the 2025 ISCO Championship from July 10-13 at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky. Wu's previous appearance at this event resulted in a top-10 finish, setting the stage for another strong performance.

    Latest odds for Wu at the ISCO Championship.

    Wu's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1067-66-67-69-19

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Wu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT4971-68-67-71-5--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2371-67-66-71-9--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3072-66-69-69-12--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC72-73+3--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5571-66-72-69-10--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT1368-73-66-72-9--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC73-70+1--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT1067-66-67-69-1935.200

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
    • Wu has an average of -0.580 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has averaged -0.957 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.957

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has averaged -0.580 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Wu has posted an average of -0.124 in his last five starts.
    • Wu's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average stands at -0.050 over his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his last five events.
    • Wu has averaged -0.957 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

