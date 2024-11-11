Brandon Wu betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Wu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Brandon Wu has averaged 288.2 yards in his past five starts.

Wu is averaging -0.122 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.