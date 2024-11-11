PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Brandon Wu betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Brandon Wu seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He took 30th at the par-71 Port Royal Golf Course in 2023.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Wu's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 9-under, over his last three appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished 30th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Wu's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20233068-68-66-69-13
    10/27/20223571-64-70-70-9
    10/28/20213470-70-66-73-5

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brandon Wu has averaged 288.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Wu is averaging -0.122 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -1.835 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.480 ranks 167th on TOUR this season, and his 63% driving accuracy average ranks 80th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 110th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.013, while he ranks 93rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.05%.
    • On the greens, Wu's -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 122nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.16 putts-per-round average ranks 113th. He has broken par 22.45% of the time (142nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance158293.1288.2
    Greens in Regulation %9367.05%70.14%
    Putts Per Round11329.1629.0
    Par Breakers14222.45%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance9414.38%9.38%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu has played 27 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 48.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • As of now, Wu has accumulated 181 points, which ranks him 153rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.578 mark ranked 25th in the field.
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 5.709 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best mark this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.957.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.637), which ranked second in the field.
    • Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.480-2.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.013-0.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green500.1671.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.114-0.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.440-1.835

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4773-70-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1371-67-66-69-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-69-69-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-77+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5974-64-70-76-43
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-69-66-70E5
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6271-68-70-73+24
    June 13-16U.S. Open7074-71-78-73+166
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-69-69-71-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1067-66-67-69-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-70+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1368-73-66-72-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5571-66-72-69-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-73+3--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3072-66-69-69-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.