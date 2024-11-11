Brandon Wu betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Brandon Wu seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He took 30th at the par-71 Port Royal Golf Course in 2023.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Wu's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 9-under, over his last three appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished 30th after posting a score of 13-under.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Wu's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|10/27/2022
|35
|71-64-70-70
|-9
|10/28/2021
|34
|70-70-66-73
|-5
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Brandon Wu has averaged 288.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Wu is averaging -0.122 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -1.835 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.480 ranks 167th on TOUR this season, and his 63% driving accuracy average ranks 80th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 110th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.013, while he ranks 93rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.05%.
- On the greens, Wu's -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 122nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.16 putts-per-round average ranks 113th. He has broken par 22.45% of the time (142nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|293.1
|288.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|93
|67.05%
|70.14%
|Putts Per Round
|113
|29.16
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|142
|22.45%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|14.38%
|9.38%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu has played 27 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 48.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- As of now, Wu has accumulated 181 points, which ranks him 153rd in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.578 mark ranked 25th in the field.
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 5.709 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best mark this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.957.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.637), which ranked second in the field.
- Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.480
|-2.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.013
|-0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|50
|0.167
|1.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.114
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.440
|-1.835
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|73-70-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-69-69-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|74-64-70-76
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-69-66-70
|E
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|62
|71-68-70-73
|+2
|4
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|70
|74-71-78-73
|+16
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-69-69-71
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|68-73-66-72
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|71-66-72-69
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|72-66-69-69
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.