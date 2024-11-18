Brandon Wu betting profile: The RSM Classic
In his last time out at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Brandon Wu posted a 23rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The RSM Classic trying for a better finish.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last three appearances at The RSM Classic, Wu has an average finish of 56th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In Wu's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished 58th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Wu's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|11/17/2022
|54
|70-68-67-71
|-6
|11/18/2021
|MC
|73-74
|+5
Wu's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Wu has an average finish of 36th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
- Brandon Wu has averaged 287.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -1.623 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Wu is averaging -4.449 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.480 this season, which ranks 169th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.2 yards) ranks 161st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 111th on TOUR with a mark of -0.013.
- On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 122nd on TOUR, while he ranks 114th with a putts-per-round average of 29.17. He has broken par 22.66% of the time (136th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|292.2
|287.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|67.39%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|114
|29.17
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|136
|22.66%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|14.36%
|11.46%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu has played 28 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Wu, who has 181 points, currently sits 153rd in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 1.578 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 5.709. In that event, he finished 10th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu produced his best performance this season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.957.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.637), which ranked second in the field.
- Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.480
|-3.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.013
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|50
|0.167
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.114
|-1.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.440
|-4.449
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|73-70-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-69-69-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|74-64-70-76
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-69-66-70
|E
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|62
|71-68-70-73
|+2
|4
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|70
|74-71-78-73
|+16
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-69-69-71
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|68-73-66-72
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|71-66-72-69
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|72-66-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|71-67-66-71
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.