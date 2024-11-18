Brandon Wu betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 1.578 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.

Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 5.709. In that event, he finished 10th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu produced his best performance this season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.957.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.637), which ranked second in the field.