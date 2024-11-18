PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brandon Wu betting profile: The RSM Classic

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Brandon Wu posted a 23rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The RSM Classic trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Wu at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last three appearances at The RSM Classic, Wu has an average finish of 56th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In Wu's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished 58th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Wu's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/20235867-70-67-69-9
    11/17/20225470-68-67-71-6
    11/18/2021MC73-74+5

    Wu's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Wu has an average finish of 36th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Brandon Wu has averaged 287.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -1.623 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Wu is averaging -4.449 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.480 this season, which ranks 169th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.2 yards) ranks 161st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 111th on TOUR with a mark of -0.013.
    • On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 122nd on TOUR, while he ranks 114th with a putts-per-round average of 29.17. He has broken par 22.66% of the time (136th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance161292.2287.0
    Greens in Regulation %9167.39%71.53%
    Putts Per Round11429.1729.2
    Par Breakers13622.66%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance9814.36%11.46%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu has played 28 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • Wu, who has 181 points, currently sits 153rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 1.578 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
    • Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 5.709. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu produced his best performance this season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.957.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.637), which ranked second in the field.
    • Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-0.480-3.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.013-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green500.1670.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.114-1.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.440-4.449

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4773-70-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1371-67-66-69-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-69-69-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-77+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5974-64-70-76-43
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-69-66-70E5
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6271-68-70-73+24
    June 13-16U.S. Open7074-71-78-73+166
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-69-69-71-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1067-66-67-69-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-70+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1368-73-66-72-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5571-66-72-69-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-73+3--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3072-66-69-69-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2371-67-66-71-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.