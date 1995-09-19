|
Richard Hoey
Full Name
Rico
Nickname
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
205 lbs
92 kg
Weight
September 19, 1995
Birthday
25
AGE
Manila, Philippines
Birthplace
Rancho Cucamonga, California
Residence
Single
Family
University of Southern California (History, 2017)
College
2017
Turned Pro
$286,510
Career Earnings
Rancho Cucamonga, CA, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
Forme Tour Victories (1)
Additional Victories (1)
National Teams
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 97 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded four top-25s in 24 starts, including a season-best T12 at the Savannah Golf Championship.
2018 Season
Finished the season at No. 71 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded three top-10 finishes in 19 starts, highlighted by a T4 at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae. Finished at No. 46 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
2017 Season
On the strength of a dramatic win at the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship, finished fifth on the Order of Merit to earn conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2018.
Amateur Highlights