Rico Hoey
Rico Hoey

Rico Hoey

United StatesUnited States
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
205 lbs
92 kg
Weight
25
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
University of Southern California (History, 2017)
College
Manila, Philippines
Birthplace
121
The 25 Rank
288
Official Points
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes
70.44
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Rico Hoey
Richard Hoey
United StatesUnited States
Richard Hoey

Full Name

Rico

Nickname

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

205 lbs

92 kg

Weight

September 19, 1995

Birthday

25

AGE

Manila, Philippines

Birthplace

Rancho Cucamonga, California

Residence

Single

Family

University of Southern California (History, 2017)

College

2017

Turned Pro

$286,510

Career Earnings

Rancho Cucamonga, CA, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)

Forme Tour Victories (1)

  • 2017 Freedom 55 Financial Championship

Additional Victories (1)

  • 2017 Freedom 55 Financial Championship

National Teams

  • 2017 Aruba Cup

Personal

  • Both sisters played golf for Long Beach State.
  • First tee walk-up song would be "Centuries" by Fall Out Boy.
  • Aspirations outside of golf including writing a book someday.
  • Earliest golf memory is watching Tiger Woods at the Farmers Insurance tournament.

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna: Carded rounds of 69-67-68-72 to finish T9 at 8-under 276 at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

  • Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna: Carded rounds of 69-67-68-72 to finish T9 at 8-under 276 at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna.

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 97 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded four top-25s in 24 starts, including a season-best T12 at the Savannah Golf Championship.

2018 Season

Finished the season at No. 71 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded three top-10 finishes in 19 starts, highlighted by a T4 at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae. Finished at No. 46 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

  • DAP Championship presented by NewBrick: Finished T9 at 8-under 272 at the DAP Championship presented by NewBrick, his third top-10 finish of the year.
  • Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Carded four sub-70 rounds at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae to finish the week T4.
  • KC Golf Classic: Finished T9 at the KC Golf Classic to pick up his first top-10 on Tour.

2017 Season

On the strength of a dramatic win at the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship, finished fifth on the Order of Merit to earn conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2018.

  • Cape Breton Open: Managed weekend rounds of 67-69 to finish T10 at the Cape Breton Open.
  • Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval: Produced a T2 finish at the Mackenzie Investments Open, shooting a final round 5-under-par 65 to finish tied with Jonathan Garrick and Daniel Kim, eight strokes behind winner Hank Lebioda.
  • Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Shot a final round 4-under-par 68 to finish T7 at the Staal Foundation Open.
  • Players Cup: Entered the final round one shot off the lead at the Players Cup, eventually finishing in a tie for sixth.
  • Bayview Place Cardtronics Open presented by Times Colonist: Embarked on his professional career with a T8 finish at the Bayview Place Cardtronics Open.
  • Freedom 55 Financial Open: Broke through for his first professional victory at the Freedom 55 Financial Championship. Needing at least a second-place finish to move inside The Five and earn Korn Ferry Tour status, he opened with rounds of 66-66 to sit five strokes behind through 36 holes. Took control of the tournament with an 8-under-par 62 in round three, including birdies on his final two holes to take a three-stroke advantage. After his lead dwindled to one over Jordan Niebrugge with two holes to go, Hoey holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to give himself a cushion, eventually winning by one and moving to fifth on the Order of Merit.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Santee, CA: Earned status for 2018 with a T6 finish at the USA West #1 Q-School.

Amateur Highlights

  • Four-time Baseline League Player of the Year in high school.
  • Four-time All American Honors, Pac 12 Freshman of the Year, two-time Participant Palmer Cup.