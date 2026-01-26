PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Rico Hoey missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament, shooting 7-over in 2025. He returns to Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego, California Jan. 29-Feb. 1 for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Hoey's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-75+7
    2024MC68-77+1

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D77+5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5069-70-67-70-47.5
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT762-70-67-65-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2272-68-69-72-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2169-66-67-68-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship268-68-63-67-18--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT468-68-71-63-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-77+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT968-68-72-68-12--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6767-68-72-73E3.3

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Hoey has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.535 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged 0.720 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.3040.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.2480.535
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green154-0.745-0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.3980.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-1.0870.720

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.304 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a -0.248 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 15.56% of the time.
    • Hoey has earned eight FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 86th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

