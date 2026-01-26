Rico Hoey betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rico Hoey missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament, shooting 7-over in 2025. He returns to Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego, California Jan. 29-Feb. 1 for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Hoey's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|2024
|MC
|68-77
|+1
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|69-70-67-70
|-4
|7.5
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|62-70-67-65
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|72-68-69-72
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|2
|68-68-63-67
|-18
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|68-68-71-63
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T9
|68-68-72-68
|-12
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|67-68-72-73
|E
|3.3
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- Hoey has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.535 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.720 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.304
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.248
|0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.745
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.398
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-1.087
|0.720
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.304 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a -0.248 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 130th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 15.56% of the time.
- Hoey has earned eight FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 86th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.