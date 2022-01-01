Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2022 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2022-23)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2017

2017 Korn Ferry Tour: 2019

2019 PGA TOUR: 2023

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Victories (2)

2018 Season

San Luis Championship

Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship

International Victories (2)

2018 Club Campestre Cali Open [Col]

Club Campestre Cali Open [Col] 2018 Club Campestre Medellin Open [Col]

Personal

Has two older brothers, Andres and Miguel. Andres, a professional golfer since 2011, is a two-time PGA TOUR Latinoamerica winner and has also been a Korn Ferry Tour member. Andres competed at the University of Florida. Miguel played golf for the University of Michigan.

His father and grandfather started taking him to the golf course when he was age two.

If not a professional golfer says he would be a businessman.

First tee entrance song would be "Chicken Fried" by the Zac Brown Band.

Michael Phelps is his favorite athlete outside golf. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are his favorite golfers. Favorite restaurant is Andrés Carne de Res. Loves going to Colorado in the winter. Bucket list includes skydiving.

Not many people know he is a really good ping pong and tennis player.

An early golf memory is watching Tiger Woods play at The Open Championship in 2010.

Special Interests

Tennis, ping-pong, soccer

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Earned his first PGA TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, solidifying it with a T5 at the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance to finish No. 20 on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals Eligibility Points List. Recorded five other top-10s and finished No. 41 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List to gain entry to Finals. Joined Camilo Villegas (2005) and Sebastian Munoz (2016, 2018) as the only Colombians in history to earn a PGA TOUR card via the Korn Ferry Tour. Ranked eighth on Tour in putts per green in regulation (1.724).

Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: Carded a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the final round to rise to a T5 finish at 17-under 271 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, solidifying a place in The Finals 25 for his first PGA TOUR card.

2021 Season

Live and Work in Maine Open: Logged four rounds in the 60s, played the weekend at 9-under par, and birdied three of his last four holes as he totaled a 13-under 271 for a T5 at the Live and Work in Maine Open.

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 75 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-10s in 25 starts, including a solo-third at the Evans Scholars Invitational. Finished at No. 88 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Saw action in two PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made two cuts and recorded one top-10 to finish No. 89 on the Order of Merit.

Diners Club Peru Open presentado por Volvo: A strong weekend that included a third-round 67 and a final-round 65 left him T4 with Santiago Gomez, Russell Budd and Justin Suh, three strokes shy of winner Leandro Marelli at Los Inkas GC.

2018 Season

Finished second in the Order of Merit after an outstanding season that saw him card his first two professional victories in a three-week stretch. Three more top-25 finishes over three starts after his victories pushed him to the top spot in the Order of Merit, but he ultimately finished second to Harry Higgs after finishing T45 at the Shell Championship, losing the No. 1 position by a mere $64.

Diners Club Peru Open presentado por Lexus: Was one of three players to shoot all four rounds in the 60s at Los Inkas GC. A 68-68 finish followed a 69-69 start, good for a T9 with Tyson Alexander.

Was one of three players to shoot all four rounds in the 60s at Los Inkas GC. A 68-68 finish followed a 69-69 start, good for a T9 with Tyson Alexander. Volvo Abierto de Chile 2018: Stayed in contention all week in Chile, eventually finishing fifth, three shots behind winner Jared Wolfe. After opening 66-69-68, held a share of the 54-hole lead with Harry Higgs and Jared Wolfe. Started off quickly, with birdies on his first two holes of his final round. Finished his front nine at even-par after bogeys at Nos. 7 and 8. Recovered with birdies at Nos. 10 and 12 but dropped from contention when he made bogey at the 14th and double bogey at the 15th. Two closing birdies allowed for the top-five finish.

2017 Season

Finished his first season as a professional ranked 27th on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit. Made the cut 11 of 15 starts and had a runner-up finish and five top-25s.

Shell Championship: Added a top-10 at the final event of the season in Miami, a T9.

2016 Season

Malinalco Classic presentado por CFSM-DEV SERIES FINAL: Competing as an amateur, posted rounds of 64-70-71-74 to tie for third at the Dev Series Final Malinalco Classic to secure exempt status for the 2017 season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

Amateur Highlights

Played college golf at the University of Arkansas, where he was an All-American in 2013.

Won the 2014 Mexican Amateur by 12 strokes. Also won the 2015 South American Championship.

Represented Colombia at the 2014 World Amateur Team Championship in Japan, with teammates Ricardo Celia and Santiago Gomez.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE