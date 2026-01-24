Justin Rose, Tony Finau fall on wrong side of 54-hole cut at The American Express



Except for 2021 champion Si Woo Kim, who holds a narrow one-shot lead, it also was a short week for past champions in the field, including defending champion Straka. The world No. 12 was looking to become the first back-to-back winner at this championship since Johnny Miller in 1974-75. But he failed to break par the first two rounds, going even par at La Quinta and 2 over at the Nicklaus Tournament before finishing with a 68 on the Pete Dye Stadium Course. Other past champions heading home are Jhonattan Vegas (5 under; 2011), Charley Hoffman (even; 2007), Adam Long (2 under; 2019), Andrew Landry (6 over; 2020) and 2024 winner Nick Dunlap, who shot 77-74 before withdrawing from the tournament.