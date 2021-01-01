Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 2-3 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada, PGA TOUR Series-China (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour Victories (2)
- 2019 Canada Life Open, GolfBC Championship
Personal
- Huge fan of the Los Angeles Lakers and Anaheim Ducks.
- Loves to workout. If he didn't play golf, he would pursue a career in the fitness industry.
- His earliest golf memory is watching Tiger Woods beat Stephen Ames 9&8 at La Costa and having Steve Williams toss him one of the balls Tiger used during the match. The ball still sits on his desk today in a case.
- Connected to Costa Mesa United which helps raise money for all youth sports in his hometown.
Special Interests
- Basketball, bowling, Rubik's Cube
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA: Spurred by a final-round 7-under 65, earned a T9 at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA finishing the week at 9-under 279.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2019 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making nine cuts, winning twice and picking up three other top-10 finishes. Finished the season No. 3 on the Order of Merit to earn 2020 Korn Ferry Tour membership.
Players Cup: Made 20 birdies and an eagle during the week at Southwood G&CC, shooting par or better each round to finish at 11-under, good for a T7, with Kyle Mueller, Richard Lee and Ian Holt.
HFX Pro-Am presented by Steele Jaguar: Shooting 67 or better each day, made a late charge Sunday at Oakfield G&CC, making birdie on hole Nos. 15-17 to match Lorens Chan’s lead. Stumbled on the 72nd hole, missing the fairway and hitting into the greenside bunker, unable to get up and down for par. Eventually finished as the runner-up but moved back to the top spot on the Order of Merit due to his tournament-leading 27-birdie performance.
Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates: Made three eagles during the event at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, including one on the 72nd hole to finish solo third. Broke 70 in all four rounds for the first time in his Mackenzie Tour career.
GolfBC Championship: Continued his torrid play to start the season, recording his second win of the season and third title of the season counting his Qualifying Tournament victory. Opened with a 64 at Gallagher’s Canyon G&CC to take the first-round lead. Held a share of the 36-hole lead, with former UCLA teammate Jonathan Garrick. Was one shot off the 54-hole lead of Lorens Chan, another UCLA teammate. Stormed back on the final day, shooting an 8-under 63 in a bogey-free round that included six birdies and an eagle, to edge Garrick by a shot.
Canada Life Open: Beginning the final round five strokes back of the lead, shot 4-under on the front nine and then made birdie on four of his final five holes of the tournament to fire 64 and pick up his first-career Mackenzie Tour victory, defeating James Allenby and Brian Carlson by two shots. Played the back-nine par-5s in 7-under, birdieing No. 12 all four days and making three birdies and a second-round par on No. 18.
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA WEST 2: Matching the low round of the week at Wigwam Resort, shooting a third-round 65, claimed medalist honours and fully-exempt status for the entire 2019 Mackenzie Tour season. Finishing at 16-under, won the event by two strokes over Will Zalatoris.
2018 Season
Battling injuries through the year, finished 107th on the Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit, making five cuts in 10 starts
2017 Season
Finished the year 57th on the Order of Merit to retain status for 2018 despite making just seven starts due to a back injury, posting two top-10s.
GolfBC Championship: Finished T9 at the GolfBC Championship, where he was tied for third after 54 holes but closed with a 1-over-par 72.
Freedom 55 Financial Open: Posted a T4 at the Freedom 55 Financial Open, shooting four rounds under par.
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-San Jacinto, CA: Earned exempt status for the season by capturing medalist honors at the USA West #2 Q-School.
Amateur Highlights
- Played college golf at UCLA, where he was teammates with current Mackenzie Tour players Manav Shah and Lorens Chan and PGA TOUR Series-China player Corey Shaun. Turned pro midway through his senior season.
- Posted a score of 10-under par 61 at U.S. Open local qualifying at Newport Beach CC in 2017.
Qualified for the 2015 U.S. Open (missed the cut).
- Tied for second in stroke play at the 2015 California Amateur and made it to the quarterfinals of match play in that event.
- Qualified for the 2015 U.S. Amateur at Olympia Fields CC outside Chicago. Finished third in stroke play and won his first two matches in stroke play before falling in the third round to Austin James.
- Made it to the semifinals of the 2015 Western Amateur at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill., before losing to Aaron Wise, 4 and 2.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE