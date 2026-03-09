Jake Knapp betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp finished tied for 12th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Knapp's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|69-68-72-73
|-6
|2024
|T45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Knapp's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-13
|275.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|66-67-66-71
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|85.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T5
|66-70-70-67
|-15
|105.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T11
|66-68-70-66
|-10
|67.500
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|72-70-70-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|64-65-67-68
|-20
|133.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|64-69-68-74
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|38.250
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Knapp has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.410 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.040 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged 2.074 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.480
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.429
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.179
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|1.095
|1.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|2.183
|2.074
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp ranks second on TOUR in 2026 with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 2.183, while his 680 FedExCup Regular Season points currently place him seventh.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.480 ranks 27th on TOUR, while his 319.4-yard average Driving Distance ranks seventh.
- Knapp's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.429 ranks 32nd on TOUR, and he ranks 67th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp excels with a 1.095 Strokes Gained: Putting average that ranks fourth on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 27.75 Putts Per Round average and ranks 11th by breaking par 27.50% of the time.
- Knapp's bogey avoidance rate of 9.72% ranks third on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.