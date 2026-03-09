PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Jake Knapp betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Jake Knapp finished tied for 12th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Knapp at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Knapp's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1269-68-72-73-6
    2024T4571-72-68-73-4

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Knapp's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational673-65-67-66-13275.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT866-67-66-71-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open867-69-66-68-1485.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT566-70-70-67-15105.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1166-68-70-66-1067.500
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6272-70-70-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-65-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT364-65-67-68-20133.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2264-69-68-74-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2168-69-69-65-1338.250

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Knapp has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.410 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.040 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged 2.074 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.4800.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.4290.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.1790.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting41.0951.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Total22.1832.074

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp ranks second on TOUR in 2026 with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 2.183, while his 680 FedExCup Regular Season points currently place him seventh.
    • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.480 ranks 27th on TOUR, while his 319.4-yard average Driving Distance ranks seventh.
    • Knapp's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.429 ranks 32nd on TOUR, and he ranks 67th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp excels with a 1.095 Strokes Gained: Putting average that ranks fourth on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 27.75 Putts Per Round average and ranks 11th by breaking par 27.50% of the time.
    • Knapp's bogey avoidance rate of 9.72% ranks third on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Sponsored by CDW