Jake Knapp betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Knapp has finished in the top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.

He has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.

Knapp has an average of 0.455 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.410 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Knapp has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.040 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.