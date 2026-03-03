Running with Rick: Bay Hill not for faint of heart

Collin Morikawa has asserted his presence in 2026, with a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro and a T7 at The Genesis Invitational. The most exciting part is that he’s doing it “his way” and looks like the best version of himself. Since the start of 2026, he’s gained 1.08 strokes per round on approach and 1.61 per round from tee to green. Those are both firmly inside the top 10 on TOUR. The question remains, as it always has, whether the putter will cooperate. It’s worth noting that he’s gaining 1.106 strokes putting over the eight rounds that contributed to those high finishes, so he’s not completely dependent on the flatstick. Coming off a runner-up finish last year, there’s optimism for Morikawa to improve on that finishing position and win the Arnold Palmer Invitational. His odds to do just that are +3000 at DraftKings Sportsbook.