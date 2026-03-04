Arnold Palmer Invitational props: Unlocking Same Game Parlay options in Orlando

A pair of experienced Georgia boys returning to their native Bermudagrass, Henley is the easiest selection of the pair. Making his 10th start at the event, the 2025 winner sat two shots off the 54-hole lead in 2024 before he earned a check for T4. Henley is one of two players (Shane Lowry) to hit the top 10 the previous two seasons at Bay Hill. I will not let one poor round at Riviera (76-68; MC) in his previous start deter my decision. I would have been more concerned if he posted 68-76. Henley’s bag is deep, and it’s obvious that he loves the layout. English saunters into Orlando looking to take the next step in 2026. Without a result better than T22 or worse than T28, I am going to ride his closing round of 65 at The Genesis Invitational. He broke a streak of six consecutive paydays after missing the cut in 2025. In the three years prior, he hit the top 10 twice. Making his 14th start, he possesses plenty of pedigree here, let alone power, on this track!