Arnold Palmer Invitational props: Unlocking Same Game Parlay options in Orlando
4 Min Read
DraftKings launches new PGA TOUR Same Game Parlay
Written by Mike Glasscott
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard brings together the strongest field of the season to date at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The par-72 plays 7,446 yards and annually ranks among the most difficult tracks on the PGA TOUR. DraftKings Sportsbook offers alternate markets to maximize profit for others outside the winner in the field of 72 players.
This week, we’re going to focus on some Same Game Parlays, a new tool that DraftKings has made available for golf bettors to enhance customization and help them find new ways to get in on the action!
All finish inside Top 20: Scheffler, McIlroy, Fleetwood (+175)
The top three players at the top of the DraftKings odds board can be stacked in a combo platter. (Please note, these market does NOT include ties.) Scheffler, a two-time winner at Bay Hill, has never cashed a check worse than T15. McIlroy, the champion from 2018, enters on T2-T14 form from the West Coast swing. His T21 payday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2024 is his only finish outside T15 since 2016. Fleetwood, the only player in the trio to have posted top-10 paydays in his previous two starts before arriving in Florida, has only hit the top 20 once in his last four starts here (T11, 2025). I will ride the top three players in the Official World Golf Ranking to rise to the occasion, like what they did on the West Coast swing.
Both finish inside Top 10: Henley, English (+1200)
A pair of experienced Georgia boys returning to their native Bermudagrass, Henley is the easiest selection of the pair. Making his 10th start at the event, the 2025 winner sat two shots off the 54-hole lead in 2024 before he earned a check for T4. Henley is one of two players (Shane Lowry) to hit the top 10 the previous two seasons at Bay Hill. I will not let one poor round at Riviera (76-68; MC) in his previous start deter my decision. I would have been more concerned if he posted 68-76. Henley’s bag is deep, and it’s obvious that he loves the layout. English saunters into Orlando looking to take the next step in 2026. Without a result better than T22 or worse than T28, I am going to ride his closing round of 65 at The Genesis Invitational. He broke a streak of six consecutive paydays after missing the cut in 2025. In the three years prior, he hit the top 10 twice. Making his 14th start, he possesses plenty of pedigree here, let alone power, on this track!
Harris English pours in 27-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at The Genesis
Now, on to some additional prop markets that have my attention:
Group C Winner: Knapp (+320) over Cantlay, MacIntyre, English, Griffin
While I am riding experience in the duo above, I shift my attention to the hottest player available to win Group C. In cool temperatures on the West Coast, the Californian racked up results. Playing all five events, he earned T11 or better in each start, including T8 (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am) and solo sixth (The Genesis Invitational) in the pair of Signature Events versus elite fields. The change of grass should not bother the big hitter. In 2025, he jumped from the West Coast to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, shot 59 to set the course record by two shots, and eventually finished T6. He also cashed T12 at the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship. He missed the cut in his only visit to Bay Hill in 2024.
Jake Knapp hits 244-yard tee shot to 5 feet, makes birdie on No. 4 at The Genesis
Top Canadian
In a three-player market between Nick Taylor (+138), Corey Conners (+156), and Taylor Pendrith (+198), I am riding the best ball-striker of the bunch in Conners. This season, Taylor has been the most consistent of the bunch, with five results of T28 or better, and Pendrith owns the only top-10 paycheck. Conners, whose best result of 2026 is T24 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, returns to an event and golf course where he is more than comfortable. Over the last five seasons, he finished third twice, including last March. Cashing T21 in 2023, he earned T18 or better in the other four results. With plenty of water and 3 inches and counting of rough framing the fairways, he knows when to put his foot on the gas and when to take his medicine.
Corey Conners drains 22-foot eagle putt on No. 1 at The Genesis
Top 40
I will gladly hook my wagon to Ryan Fox (-124) and up my investment. Already a two-time winner on TOUR, the Kiwi cashed T24, T24, and T7 on the West Coast with 10 of 12 rounds 70 or better, including in a pair of Signature Events. On his debut in 2023 at Bay Hill, he closed 71-67 to earn T14 money. His strength is knocking it from tee to green, and that is the first step to making the weekend at Arnold Palmer’s tough challenge. The top 50, plus anyone in 10 shots of the lead, qualify for the final 36 holes on the weekend.
Will there be a playoff?
Yes (+350), or No (-500)
The last playoff at the Arnold Palmer Invitational was the 1999 edition. It’s the longest streak on TOUR without a playoff.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET today.