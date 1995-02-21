×
Cam Davis
Cam Davis

Cam Davis

Australia
6  ft, 4  in
193 cm
Height
181 lbs
82 kg
Weight
26
AGE
2016
Turned Pro
Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Birthplace
32
FEDEXCUP Rank
1,047
FEDEXCUP Points
OWGR65
OWGR
70.684
70.684 Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

February 21, 1995

Birthday

Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Birthplace

Seattle, Washington

Residence

Wife, Jonika

Family

2016

Turned Pro

$4,398,552

Career Earnings

Sydney, Australia

City Plays From

  • PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2022-23)

  • PGA TOUR: 2019

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

  • 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2018 Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation

International Victories (1)

  • 2017 Emirates Australian Open [Aus]

PGA TOUR (1-0)

  • 2021 Defeated Troy Merritt, Joaquin Niemann, Rocket Mortgage Classic

National Teams

  • 2016 Eisenhower Trophy

Personal

  • Played soccer, some tennis and cricket growing up.
  • Favorite memory was watching Tiger Woods play for the first time at the Australian Masters in 2009.
  • Always uses an Australian 20 cent coin to mark his ball.
  • Really enjoys Japanese food.
  • Living in Seattle, became a Seahawks fan. Casual fan of the Sydney Swans.

  • Rocket Mortgage Classic: Defeated 54-hole co-leaders Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann in a five-hole playoff to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic, earning his first career PGA TOUR victory in his 71st start at the age of 26 years, 4 months, 13 days. Played the final two holes of regulation in 3-under before defeating Merritt with a par-3 at the fifth extra hole (No. 15). Niemann was eliminated with a bogey at the first extra hole (par-4 18th). Marked his first playoff appearance on TOUR.
  • The American Express: Earned his first career top-five on the PGA TOUR with a solo-third at The American Express. Recorded two eagles, tied with Jimmy Walker for most in the field.
  • Sanderson Farms Championship: Held the 54-hole lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship before finishing T6. Marked his first career 54-hole lead/co-lead. Shot a third-round 63, tying Peter Malnati (R4) for lowest score of the week.

  • Rocket Mortgage Classic: Defeated 54-hole co-leaders Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann in a five-hole playoff to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic, earning his first career PGA TOUR victory in his 71st start at the age of 26 years, 4 months, 13 days. Played the final two holes of regulation in 3-under before defeating Merritt with a par-3 at the fifth extra hole (No. 15). Niemann was eliminated with a bogey at the first extra hole (par-4 18th). Marked his first playoff appearance on TOUR.
  • The American Express: Earned his first career top-five on the PGA TOUR with a solo-third at The American Express. Recorded two eagles, tied with Jimmy Walker for most in the field.
  • Sanderson Farms Championship: Held the 54-hole lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship before finishing T6. Marked his first career 54-hole lead/co-lead. Shot a third-round 63, tying Peter Malnati (R4) for lowest score of the week.

Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his second season on TOUR, finishing the season No. 84 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded the first two top-10s of his career and made 11 cuts in 20 starts.

  • Sony Open in Hawaii: Held a share of the 36-hole lead at the Sony Open in Hawaii before finishing T9. Marked his first top-10 on the PGA TOUR. Prior to the event, had never been higher than T10 after any round on TOUR. Led the field in Driving Distance (302.0 yards).

Finished No. 160 in the FedExCup standings, making 13 cuts in 25 starts, but secured PGA TOUR membership for the 2019-20 season by finishing No. 21 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25. Entered the 2019-20 season 43rd in the final priority ranking. Best result on the PGA TOUR came at the Barbasol Championship (T11).

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 15 starts, one win, three additional top-10s and nine cuts made. Was 10th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season by finishing No. 5 on the Finals money list.

  • Web.com Tour Championship: Carded three eagles in the final round of the Web.com Tour Championship to finish the week T3.
  • Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Posted a final-round 5-under 66 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to finish the week in solo-third, securing a spot in The 50 and his first PGA TOUR card.
  • Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Picked up his maiden Korn Ferry Tour win at the Nashville Golf Open. Entered the final round six shots off the lead and carded a bogey-free 7-under 65, good for a one-stroke victory over Lanto Griffin, Josh Teater and Kevin Dougherty.
  • Knoxville Open: Finished the week at 11-under 273 to card a T4 finish at the Knoxville Open.

  • Emirates Australian Open: Starting the final round six shots back of overnight leader Jason Day, fired a 7-under 64 to win the Emirates Australian Open, his first professional title on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia. Began the week with an opening-round 63 to lead, before rounds of 72-74 dropped him down the leaderboard. Fired five birdies, an eagle and a bogey in the final round at The Australian Golf Club in Sydney to capture the Stonehaven Cup by one shot from fellow New South Welshman Matt Jones and Swede Jonas Blixt. While waiting on the practice range, Jones, from 40-feet for eagle, and Blixt, from 12-feet for birdie, both missed attempts to force a playoff. When Day failed to hole his second shot from the fairway at the 72nd hole, the title was his, along with a spot in The Open Championship at Carnoustie in 2018.

  • 2012 China Amateur Open, 2014 Victorian Amateur, 2015 Australian Amateur, 2016 Eisenhower Trophy (1st in individual and teams event), 2014-2016 Golf Australia National Squad.
  • Australian all schools golf team 2011.