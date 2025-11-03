Cam Davis betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.347 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 100th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis has a -0.197 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 163rd with a 62.59% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.