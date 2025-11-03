Cam Davis betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Cam Davis of Australia hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Cam Davis finished tied for 40th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind from Aug. 7-10 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Davis's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T40
|70-69-71-67
|-3
|2023
|T6
|66-67-69-67
|-11
|2022
|T13
|67-71-67-66
|-9
|2021
|T31
|69-70-68-69
|-8
|2020
|T29
|64-65-72-73
|-10
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Davis's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Davis's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Davis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|69-72-67-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|68-68-69-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|71-73-68-71
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T64
|74-73-82-73
|+22
|7.625
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|66-74-70-72
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-69-70-72
|E
|9.750
Davis's recent performances
- Davis had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
- Davis has an average of -0.560 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -1.259 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.347
|-0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.197
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.125
|-0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.010
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.679
|-1.259
Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.347 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis has a -0.197 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 163rd with a 62.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
- Davis currently has 625 FedExCup Regular Season points (69th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
