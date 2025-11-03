PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
11H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cam Davis of Australia hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Cam Davis of Australia hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Cam Davis finished tied for 40th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind from Aug. 7-10 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Davis at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Davis's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4070-69-71-67-3
    2023T666-67-69-67-11
    2022T1367-71-67-66-9
    2021T3169-70-68-69-8
    2020T2964-65-72-73-10

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Davis's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Davis's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Davis's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5069-72-67-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4468-68-69-71-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-72+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-70E--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5771-73-68-71+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6474-73-82-73+227.625
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-78+12--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1966-74-70-72-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-69-70-72E9.750

    Davis's recent performances

    • Davis had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
    • Davis has an average of -0.560 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has averaged -1.259 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.347-0.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.1970.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.125-0.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.010-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.679-1.259

    Davis's advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.347 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 100th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis has a -0.197 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 163rd with a 62.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
    • Davis currently has 625 FedExCup Regular Season points (69th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Ben Griffin betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Max McGreevy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW