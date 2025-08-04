One-liners: Get to know all 70 players who made 2025 FedExCup Playoffs

FedExCup Rank Player Comment

1 Scottie Scheffler Another historic season has Scheffler well out front of his competitors, and his four wins (including two majors) should be enough to lock up a fourth straight Player of the Year award.

2 Rory McIlroy For all of Scheffler’s dominance, this year still might be remembered for McIlroy and his career-affirming Masters victory that earned him the career Grand Slam. He also won THE PLAYERS Championship and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am … not bad.

3 Sepp Straka The Austrian made a major step forward with his two TOUR victories and career highs in top 10s and top 25s.

4 Russell Henley A career-best nine top 10s, highlighted by his Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard victory, secured Henley’s 13th straight FedExCup Playoffs appearance.

5 Justin Thomas Led by the best putting season of his career, Thomas won for the first time since 2021 and is back inside the top 10 of the FedExCup after two years outside of it.

6 Ben Griffin He broke through with his first two TOUR titles and is almost assured to make the TOUR Championship for the first time in his career.

7 Harris English He’s the only player with two runners-up at majors this season (PGA Championship and The Open), poised for his best TOUR season at age 36.

8 J.J. Spaun From chasing status to the U.S. Open champion and future Ryder Cupper, Spaun transformed his career with his standout season that began with a runner-up to McIlroy at THE PLAYERS.

9 Tommy Fleetwood Still searching for his first TOUR win, Fleetwood amassed one of his most consistent seasons, ranking third in scoring average behind only Scheffler and McIlroy.

10 Keegan Bradley Spurred by his Ryder Cup aspirations, Bradley won for the fourth consecutive year. He ranks sixth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.

11 Maverick McNealy Cracking the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time earlier this season, McNealy is well positioned to make the TOUR Championship for the first time, too.

12 Andrew Novak One of the most unexpected risers of the year, Novak, 30, asserted himself with three straight top-three finishes in April, including his maiden TOUR victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

13 Corey Conners A late-season wrist injury kept Conners out of the FedExCup top 10, but the steady Canadian authored impressive results at the Masters (T8), PGA Championship (T19) and The Open (T10).

14 Ludvig Åberg Earned the biggest win of his career at The Genesis Invitational and added another top 10 at the Masters, though his second half of the season has left some to be desired.

15 Robert MacIntyre No victories for MacIntyre yet, but it’s been his most consistent year by far, with just two missed cuts compared to nine in 2024. He nearly won the U.S. Open, finishing runner-up to Spaun.

16 Cameron Young Looked lost early in the year but flipped a switch midseason and capped it with a resounding Wyndham Championship victory, now charging into the FedExCup Playoffs with immense confidence.

17 Shane Lowry Lowry ranks third in Strokes Gained: Approach this season, a career-best that has kept his floor high and led to two runners-up.

18 Nick Taylor The Sony Open in Hawaii winner notched his third straight Playoffs appearance, positioned for his best FedExCup finish.

19 Collin Morikawa A tale of two seasons for Morikawa, who began the year with six straight top 20s but has just one top 20 in his last five starts.

20 Brian Harman Back in the winner’s circle at the Valero Texas Open, Harman is likely to finish inside the top 50 of the FedExCup for the sixth straight season.

21 Hideki Matsuyama He began the year with a convincing 35-under-par victory at The Sentry, though that’s Matsuyama’s only top 10 this season.

22 Chris Gotterup A late-season surger, Gotterup won the Genesis Scottish Open over McIlroy, then finished third at The Open to punch his ticket to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time.

23 Patrick Cantlay A testament to Cantlay’s high floor, the American comfortably made the postseason despite his worst statistical season in five years. His three top 10s are tied for the fewest in his career.

24 Sam Burns Third on TOUR in putting, Burns turned up his form late, finishing runner-up at the RBC Canadian Open and adding another top 10 at the U.S. Open.

25 Justin Rose The man who very nearly spoiled McIlroy’s Masters party, Rose was a big game hunter in 2025 with all but one of his top 10s coming in majors or Signature Events.

26 Viktor Hovland The Norwegian hasn’t missed the TOUR Championship in his five seasons on TOUR, though he begins the Playoffs right around that top-30 bubble.

27 Lucas Glover A steady season sees the six-time PGA TOUR winner with five top 10s so far. He knows how to win in the Playoffs, winning in Memphis in 2023.

28 Sam Stevens Returning to the Playoffs for the second time, the OSU alum has two runner-up finishes, most recently at the 3M Open, and carries form into the postseason.

29 Sungjae Im Ever-present at the TOUR Championship since his first season on TOUR in 2019, he’s on the bubble to make it to East Lake, where he finished second in 2022.

30 Daniel Berger Returning to the form of old, Berger tees up at the Playoffs for the first time since 2021. His best golf of the season came on the West Coast, so the Floridian will look to reignite in Memphis.

31 Ryan Gerard A breakthrough victory came for Gerard at the Barracuda after questioning whether he should play. Now he’s making his first FedExCup appearance.

32 Ryan Fox The Kiwi has shown his form in the States this season, which he has delivered worldwide for a while now. His two wins this season both came via playoffs.

33 Jacob Bridgeman Dynamite with the flatstick, the second-year member kept his card through the FedExCup Fall last year. A T2 at PGA National propelled him to his first postseason appearance.

34 Brian Campbell A surprising standout this season after battling to get back from multiple injuries and a myriad of disappointments on the Korn Ferry Tour ... Campbell is the shortest hitter on TOUR, yet is a two-time winner in 2025.

35 Thomas Detry The Belgian ran away from the field on Super Bowl Sunday at the WM Phoenix Open to win by a touchdown for his first victory on TOUR.

36 Michael Kim In his ninth season on TOUR, the Cal alum has grown both on and off the course, and now enters the postseason in the best position of his career.

37 Jason Day Four top 10s and just three missed cuts on the year, but two came in his last three starts, including a head-scratching MC at the John Deere Classic right after contending at the Travelers Championship.

38 Taylor Pendrith Quietly put together one of his best seasons despite missing a win, pairing power with poise and peaking with a T5 at the PGA Championship.

39 Denny McCarthy A putting wizard, McCarthy racked up another consistent campaign with only two missed cuts (both across the pond), but is still searching for that elusive first win to match his short-game brilliance.

40 Tom Hoge The veteran ball-striker didn’t contend often but was a cut-making machine until May. Unfortunately, he stumbles into the Playoffs after missing seven of his last nine.

41 Matt Fitzpatrick Returned to form with a vengeance in the summer and nearly took home The Open. The Englishman should be a lock for Bethpage Black if he keeps up his form.

42 Xander Schauffele Injuries slowed the reigning two-time major champion, but late-season signs of life suggest he could still make noise when it matters most.

43 Aldrich Potgieter The 20-year-old bomber made history with his win in Detroit and led the TOUR in Driving Distance, but will face a much different test in postseason setups.

44 Harry Hall The Englishman has quietly posted a string of eight top 30s, and his short game could keep his run going into East Lake.

45 Akshay Bhatia Got off to a hot start but has cooled considerably. Hasn’t cracked the top 15 since March and will need a spark to keep advancing.

46 Si Woo Kim A four-time winner who quietly pieced together a steady season: 25 starts, just seven missed cuts and a pair of top 10s to stay relevant.

47 Jake Knapp The smooth-swinging American has found something in the past month, carding five straight top 30s – including a T3 at his most recent start at the 3M Open – since back-to-back missed cuts in May.

48 Jordan Spieth After recovering from wrist surgery in late 2024, flashes of the old magic have come and gone with four top 10s this season.

49 Wyndham Clark A season of ups and downs, including four missed cuts, but found something across the pond with a T11-T4 stretch in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

50 Min Woo Lee Earned his maiden TOUR win in Houston and has had mixed-bag results since then. Finished T22 in his first FedExCup Playoffs in 2024.

51 J.T. Poston The 32-year-old has kept the momentum from his 2024 Shriners Children's Open victory with six top 25s, including a top five at the PGA Championship.

52 Kurt Kitayama The UNLV alum was already coming off promising results – a T5 at the John Deere and T14 at the Barracuda – before ending an almost two-year winless drought at the 3M Open to seal his spot in Memphis.

53 Bud Cauley Turning tragedy into triumph, Cauley has climbed his way back into the Playoffs with six top 25s, including a top 10 at THE PLAYERS.

54 Joe Highsmith The lefty earned his breakthrough win at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, but momentum has slowed with seven missed cuts in his past nine events.

55 Aaron Rai With just four missed cuts this season, the 30-year-old has shown a steady run of form since his victory at the 2024 Wyndham Championship.

56 Jhonattan Vegas The 40-year-old Venezuelan needs a big push to extend his season, with three top 25s this season. Coming off six straight made cuts.

57 Max Greyserman A Duke grad who, despite some recent missed cuts, has strung together a consistent season, including a playoff loss at the Rocket Classic.

58 Stephan Jaeger The “Scottie Scheffler Slayer” is best known for holding off the world No. 1 for his lone TOUR title at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, but he also has three top 10s this season.

59 Mackenzie Hughes The Canadian hasn’t won since 2022, but lost in a playoff at the ONEFlight Myrtle Beach Classic alongside two other top 10s this season.

60 Tony Finau The recent “Happy Gilmore 2” star and six-time TOUR winner has battled through a struggling season, with a lone top-10 finish coming at The Genesis Invitational in February.

61 Chris Kirk Now in his age-40 season, Kirk has remained a consistent force on TOUR, making the Playoffs for the fifth straight season. He finished runner-up to Potgieter in Detroit.

62 Nico Echavarria The two-time TOUR winner and 2024 Baycurrent Classic champion’s best finish came in only his second start of the year, when he lost in a playoff to Nick Taylor at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January.

63 Patrick Rodgers Impressive at Torrey Pines with a T3 in the Genesis Invitational, Rodgers has struggled since. His T15 at Wyndham was his first made cut since May.

64 Rickie Fowler The fan favorite is two years removed from his resurgent win at the Rocket Classic and has strung together a steady but unremarkable season with one top 10 to just two missed cuts.

65 Davis Riley A T2 finish at the PGA Championship has highlighted an otherwise mundane 2025 campaign with 10 missed cuts and four top-25 finishes.

66 Kevin Yu A lone TOUR title at the Sanderson Farms Championship last year, the 26-year-old competed at the Olympic Games last year. A solo third and solo fourth mark his best finishes this season.

67 Emiliano Grillo In 10 seasons on TOUR, Grillo has never missed the Playoffs and that streak narrowly continued in 2025, which hasn't been his best season – just one top 10 in 22 events.

68 Erik van Rooyen The South African has been hit or miss this season, pairing two runner-up finishes with 10 missed cuts. His last win was at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship.

69 Cam Davis The Australian has five top 20s but none since May. He will need a big week in Memphis to make the BMW Championship for the third straight year.