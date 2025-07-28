Cam Davis betting profile: Wyndham Championship
Cam Davis returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Davis looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Davis at the Wyndham Championship.
Davis' recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|2023
|T7
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|2020
|T15
|71-65-65-65
|-14
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Davis' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Davis' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Davis' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|71-73-68-71
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T64
|74-73-82-73
|+22
|7.625
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|66-74-70-72
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-69-70-72
|E
|9.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|69-67-72-71
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|61-72-61-78
|-16
|3.900
Davis' recent performances
- Davis has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
- Davis has an average of -0.559 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -2.259 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.397
|-0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.219
|-0.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.086
|-0.973
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.036
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.738
|-2.259
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.397 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sported a -0.219 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 163rd with a 62.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis delivered a -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 21.92% of the time.
- Davis has accumulated 616 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 67th on TOUR in this category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
