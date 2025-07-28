PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Cam Davis returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-Aug. 3, 2025. Davis looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Davis at the Wyndham Championship.

    Davis' recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-73+2
    2023T768-67-67-66-12
    2020T1571-65-65-65-14

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Davis' most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Davis' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Davis' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-72+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-70E--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5771-73-68-71+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6474-73-82-73+227.625
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-78+12--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1966-74-70-72-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-69-70-72E9.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6069-67-72-71-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3261-72-61-78-163.900

    Davis' recent performances

    • Davis has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
    • Davis has an average of -0.559 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has averaged -2.259 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.397-0.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.219-0.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.086-0.973
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.036-0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.738-2.259

    Davis' advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.397 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sported a -0.219 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 163rd with a 62.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Davis delivered a -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 21.92% of the time.
    • Davis has accumulated 616 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 67th on TOUR in this category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

