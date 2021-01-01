Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2013

2013 Korn Ferry Tour: 2015

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (3)

2013 108 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Peugeot

108 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Peugeot 2014 TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open

TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open 2018 65 JHSF Aberto do Brasil

International Victories (2)

2013 Abierto del Polo Club de Santiago [Chile]

Abierto del Polo Club de Santiago [Chile] 2015 Panamerican Games Toronto [ODEPA]

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

2019 Lost to Scottie Scheffler, Evans Scholars Invitational

PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (1-0)

2014 Defeated Julián Etulain, Luciano Dodda, Mauricio Azcué, Roberto Díaz, Rick Cochran III, Matt Ryan, TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open

National Teams

2015 Pan-American Games

Personal

If not a golfer, would be in the public relations field.

Biggest thrill in golf was walking up the 18th fairway en route to his 2013 Argentine Open win.

Favorite course played is Teeth of the Dog in the Dominican Republic.

Other favorites include "The Butler," Carlos Vives, Roger Federer, Italian and seafood and New York, Chicago and Miami.

Dream foursome would feature his dad, his brother and Jack Nicklaus.

Bucket list includes visits to the Middle East and Asia.

Attended High School at the Colegio José Joaquín Casas in Bogota.

His late grandfather Vicente Falaschini was an Argentine professional from Mar del Plata who moved to Colombia in 1957. Mr. Falaschini was also a golf course designer and Marcelo's first golf instructor. Says that his grandfather would have been extremely proud to see him win the 2013 Argentine Open.

His uncle Iván Rengifo represented Colombia seven times in the World Cup and won many tournaments as a professional in Colombia and abroad.

His favorite professional teams are Real Madrid, the Miami Heat and Colombian soccer's Santa Fe.

He just started a restaurant in Bogota with his parents and brother called Mollie's.

His favorite book is John Carlin's "Playing the Enemy."

Tiger Woods is his favorite athlete.

His favorite charity is the Fundación Mateo Rozo Rengifo, a foundation his family created to honor his brother Mateo, who passed away in 2001.

Has another brother, Sebastián.

Special Interests

Eating at top restaurants, wine, hanging out with family and friends

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 47 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded three top-25 finishes in 24 starts, including a season-best runner-up finish at the Evans Scholars Invitational. Finished T95 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Evans Scholars Invitational: Held the 54-hole lead after rounds of 67-68-67 at the Evans Scholars Invitational. Entered a playoff against Scottie Scheffler, eventually finishing second.

2018 Season

Volvo Abierto de Chile 2018: Opened 66-69 to take a five-way share of the lead into the weekend at Mapocho GC. Shot an even-par 71 in the third round and began the final day three shots off the lead. A final-round 69 left him T7 with Leandro Marelli and Andreas Halvorsen, five shots shy of winner Jared Wolfe.

Opened 66-69 to take a five-way share of the lead into the weekend at Mapocho GC. Shot an even-par 71 in the third round and began the final day three shots off the lead. A final-round 69 left him T7 with Leandro Marelli and Andreas Halvorsen, five shots shy of winner Jared Wolfe. 65 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Began the final round at Fazenda Boa Vista seven strokes behind 54-hole leader Alexandre Rocha. Began his final round quickly, with birdies on three of his first five holes and a 5-under on his opening nine. A birdie at No. 10 closed the gap even more but struggles down the stretch by Rocha allowed the chasers to catch and pass Rocha. Made birdies on Nos. 16 and 17, and just missed adding a birdie on the par-5 18th hole, but it didn't matter as Rocha made a late triple bogey. Ended up winning by a shot over Australia's Harrison Endycott and American Chase Hanna, who both eagled the 72nd hole. The victory was his third on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and the second in a row by a Colombian, following Nicolas Echavarria's win a week earlier in Sao Paulo. His final-round, 8-under 63 is his lowest 18-hole round in his PGA TOUR Latinoamerica career.

Began the final round at Fazenda Boa Vista seven strokes behind 54-hole leader Alexandre Rocha. Began his final round quickly, with birdies on three of his first five holes and a 5-under on his opening nine. A birdie at No. 10 closed the gap even more but struggles down the stretch by Rocha allowed the chasers to catch and pass Rocha. Made birdies on Nos. 16 and 17, and just missed adding a birdie on the par-5 18th hole, but it didn't matter as Rocha made a late triple bogey. Ended up winning by a shot over Australia's Harrison Endycott and American Chase Hanna, who both eagled the 72nd hole. The victory was his third on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and the second in a row by a Colombian, following Nicolas Echavarria's win a week earlier in Sao Paulo. His final-round, 8-under 63 is his lowest 18-hole round in his PGA TOUR Latinoamerica career. Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship: Was par or better in all four rounds at São Paulo GC, leading to a T7 with Jorge Fernández-Valdés. Made five birdies in his first eight holes of his final round but was unable to put pressure on the leaders, finishing the back nine at even-par.

Was par or better in all four rounds at São Paulo GC, leading to a T7 with Jorge Fernández-Valdés. Made five birdies in his first eight holes of his final round but was unable to put pressure on the leaders, finishing the back nine at even-par. Bupa Match Play: Went 1-1 in his two matches at Playa Paraiso GC in Mexico. Defeated Ignacio Marino, 1-up, in the opening round then lost to Tommy Cocha on day two (2 and 1).

2017 Season

Played in 13 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, with nine made cuts, three top-10s and a 35th-place finish on the Order of Merit. Also played in one Korn Ferry Tour tournament, missing the cut.

Shell Championship: Opened and closed with a pair of 66s at the season-ending event in Miami. Added a pair of 1-over 72s in the second and third rounds to T4 at Melreese CC.

Opened and closed with a pair of 66s at the season-ending event in Miami. Added a pair of 1-over 72s in the second and third rounds to T4 at Melreese CC. Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC: In Uruguay, shot a second-round 64 but was still nine strokes behind the leader heading to the weekend. A 70-66 finish earned him a T7 with Augusto Núñez and Tee-K Kelly, a distant eight shots behind wire-to-wire winner Brian Richey.

In Uruguay, shot a second-round 64 but was still nine strokes behind the leader heading to the weekend. A 70-66 finish earned him a T7 with Augusto Núñez and Tee-K Kelly, a distant eight shots behind wire-to-wire winner Brian Richey. Guatemala Stella Artois Open: In March, opened with a first-round 67 at La Reunion Resort but played no more golf the rest of the week as heavy wind descended on the course and never left, forcing officials to cancel the final three rounds and declare the tournament an unofficial event.

In March, opened with a first-round 67 at La Reunion Resort but played no more golf the rest of the week as heavy wind descended on the course and never left, forcing officials to cancel the final three rounds and declare the tournament an unofficial event. 70 Avianca Colombia Open: In the season-opener in his home country, was in prime position with a round to play, sharing the 54-hole lead with Brian Richey after rounds of 68-68-67 at Guaymaral CC in Bogota. Was 3-under through seven holes Sunday when he stumbled, making five bogeys and six pars over his final 11 holes to drop into a T9, seven shots shy of winner José de Jesús Rodríguez.

2016 Season

Made nine cuts and had five top-25s in 15 starts to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 67th on the Order of Merit.

Malinalco Classic presentado por CFSM-DEV SERIES FINAL: Closed the year with a victory in the DevSeries Final in Mexico to secure exempt status for the 2017 season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Carded a 69 on the final round finish regulation tied at 12-under with Japan's Eric Sugimoto. Sank a 4-footer for birdie to win at Malinalco GC's No. 18.

2015 Season

Had a tough start to his career on the Korn Ferry Tour, missing the cut in all seven of his starts to drop on the priority rankings. Had two top-10s and six top-25 in 11 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, where he finished the year ranked 56th on the Order of Merit. In five PGA TOUR Canada starts in July and August, made two cuts, both top-25s to finish 91st on the Order of Merit.

110 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE: Almost caught No. 1 Order of Merit leader Julián Etulain at the season-ending tournament, picking up a T4 finish. Came up $3,277 short of Etulain's final total.

Almost caught No. 1 Order of Merit leader Julián Etulain at the season-ending tournament, picking up a T4 finish. Came up $3,277 short of Etulain's final total. Volvo Colombian Classic presentado por Arturo Calle: Placed T7 at his home course El Rancho in Bogota.

Placed T7 at his home course El Rancho in Bogota. The Players Cup: Missed the cut in his only Mackenzie Tour start of the year.

Missed the cut in his only Mackenzie Tour start of the year. Guatemala Stella Artois Open: Finished T6 at the weather-shortened tournament, where he was making a strong charge to the top before officials canceled the final round.

Finished T6 at the weather-shortened tournament, where he was making a strong charge to the top before officials canceled the final round. Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: Made his only Korn Ferry Tour start but missed the cut.

Made his only Korn Ferry Tour start but missed the cut. Pan-American Games: His highlights of a very tough season were the two gold medals he earned for Colombia at the Pan-American Games in Toronto, Canada in July. Won the men's event and was part of the team that won the mixed team competition. Posted rounds of 68-76-63-68 to win the men's gold medal at 13-under 275 in Angus Glen Golf Club's South Course. Won by one stroke over Tommy Cocha of Argentina and Felipe Aguilar of Chile. As the men's gold medalist, he was awarded an exemption to make his PGA TOUR debut at the RBC Canadian Open, an event in which he made the cut but didn't play the final round.

2014 Season

Played a full schedule on both PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and PGA TOUR Canada. On PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, made 14 cuts in 17 appearances. Recorded a playoff win in March in Guadalajara that featured seven players. Would add back-to-back runner-up outings in the early fall in Ecuador and Colombia. Added a third-place effort, along with a T4, a T5 and a T6 before the season ended. In all, posted eight top-10s and 10 top-25s to finish second on the Order of Merit and earn one of the five available PGA TOUR Latinoamerica spots on the 2015 Korn Ferry Tour. In five PGA TOUR Canada starts in July and August, made two cuts, both top-25s. Finished 91st on the Order of Merit.

Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T50 in December in an attempt to improve his status gained from his No. 2 spot on the PGA TOUR Latinomerica Order of Merit. A final-round 68 put him within one shot of exempt status.

Finished T50 in December in an attempt to improve his status gained from his No. 2 spot on the PGA TOUR Latinomerica Order of Merit. A final-round 68 put him within one shot of exempt status. Forces and Families Open: In Ottawa, finished T11 at Hylands GC.

In Ottawa, finished T11 at Hylands GC. TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open: Made eagle on the second hole of a seven-player playoff to win at Las Lomas GC in Guadalajara, Mexico in March. Became the first player under the age of 25 with two Tour wins and moved into the second spot on the Order of Merit after only two tournaments played.

Made eagle on the second hole of a seven-player playoff to win at Las Lomas GC in Guadalajara, Mexico in March. Became the first player under the age of 25 with two Tour wins and moved into the second spot on the Order of Merit after only two tournaments played. Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: One Korn Ferry Tour start in his home country, where he missed the cut.

2013 Season

Fourteen appearances on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica resulted in 11 cuts made and four top-25s, good for the 10th spot on the final Order of Merit.

108 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Peugeot: Claimed his first Tour win in his 18th start, taking the title at the season-ending tournament in December at Nordelta GC in Tigre, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Posted rounds of 73-64-69-72 for a two-shot win at 10-under 278. His bogey-free 64 in the second round tied the course record set a year earlier at this same event by Ángel Cabrera. That effort tied him for the halfway lead with Rafa Echenique and eventually secured him the OHL-Round of the Week Award. Entered the final round holding a five-shot lead, the second largest by a Tour leader through 54 holes. Stayed in control throughout the final round, extending his lead to seven and finally winning by two.

Claimed his first Tour win in his 18th start, taking the title at the season-ending tournament in December at Nordelta GC in Tigre, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Posted rounds of 73-64-69-72 for a two-shot win at 10-under 278. His bogey-free 64 in the second round tied the course record set a year earlier at this same event by Ángel Cabrera. That effort tied him for the halfway lead with Rafa Echenique and eventually secured him the OHL-Round of the Week Award. Entered the final round holding a five-shot lead, the second largest by a Tour leader through 54 holes. Stayed in control throughout the final round, extending his lead to seven and finally winning by two. Colombia Championship: Missed the cut in his first career Korn Ferry Tour start.

Missed the cut in his first career Korn Ferry Tour start. Abierto del Polo Club in Santiago: Won his first title as a professional on November 16 at the Abierto del Polo Club in Santiago, Chile. Finished the 54-hole Chilean Tour event at 13-under par with three rounds in the 60s.

2012 Season

Turned professional in October. Making only his third start as a pro, claimed runner-up honors at the Dominican Republic Open for his best PGA TOUR Latinoamérica finish. Finished the season ranked No. 24 on the Order of Merit to join the Tour as a full member in 2013. Played in a total of five event, adding a T7 and T10 to his runner-up to finish 24th on the Order of Merit.

65 Arturo Calle Colombian Open: Finished T7 at his national open in September in his first start on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

Amateur Highlights