Novak/Coughlin conquer Grant Thornton; TOUR cards awarded at Q-School
Andrew Novak made three straight birdies on the back nine and Lauren Coughlin finished off their 9-under 63 in Modified Four-ball for a three-shot victory Sunday in the Grant Thornton Invitational, the second team title of the year for Novak.
Novak also won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Ben Griffin, the only team event on the PGA TOUR. He jokingly said it would be the “modern-day Grand Slam” to get the mixed-team title that pairs TOUR and LPGA players.
Novak said he didn't get a sense of how close the competition was until seeing a leaderboard on the 13th green – and even then knew he and Coughlin had a one-shot advantage.
“We had more holes than anyone else,” he said, referring to the number of birdie chances down the stretch. Novak holed a 7-foot birdie putt on the 13th, followed by a pair of 10-foot birdie putts on the 14th and 15th, as well as what was effectively the clincher on the 17th.
Meet the five newest PGA TOUR members
The Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry came to a dramatic close Sunday at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course, with five players etching their names onto PGA TOUR cards for the 2026 season. A.J. Ewart took medalist honors, while Adam Svensson, Alejandro Tosti, Marcelo Rozo and Dylan Wu emerged from the gauntlet to secure their status for the new year.
Three players – Svensson, Tosti and Wu – will return to the TOUR for another shot at the game’s top level, while Ewart and Rozo achieved a lifelong dream of punching their first ticket to the big leagues. For Canada’s Ewart, the 26-year-old advances straight from PGA TOUR Americas, having never made a start on the Korn Ferry Tour. For 36-year-old Rozo, he confirmed his place on TOUR after 255 career starts across various TOUR-sanctioned pathways. In Wu’s case, 72 holes of pressure-packed play just wasn’t enough: He took down Ben Silverman on the first playoff hole with a birdie from over 20 feet to confirm his spot.
Mic check
“I cried before leaving my house this morning. Emotions were running. I told myself, like, you have to see the emotions, recognize them, hug them and then just move on, because they're there. I cannot lie to myself that … it was the biggest round of my golfing career. But I cried it out. I told myself that I was prepared, that I was ready for this, that I always played for this moment and that it was going to be my day.” – Marcelo Rozo regarding emotions ahead of final round to secure his PGA TOUR card.