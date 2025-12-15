Novak/Coughlin conquer Grant Thornton; TOUR cards awarded at Q-School

“I cried before leaving my house this morning. Emotions were running. I told myself, like, you have to see the emotions, recognize them, hug them and then just move on, because they're there. I cannot lie to myself that … it was the biggest round of my golfing career. But I cried it out. I told myself that I was prepared, that I was ready for this, that I always played for this moment and that it was going to be my day.” – Marcelo Rozo regarding emotions ahead of final round to secure his PGA TOUR card.