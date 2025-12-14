Meet the five players who earned TOUR cards at 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
A.J. Ewart shoots a final round 66 to win PGA TOUR Q-School
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – It’s a week that defines dozens of careers, the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. A finish inside the top five guaranteed a PGA TOUR card, with four rounds for a golfer to change their lives.
For some, Sunday’s result meant a return to the big stage after failing to keep their card. For others, it’s their first touchpoint to the TOUR and a lifelong goal realized. For all five, it means a full year on the PGA TOUR.
A marathon 72 holes ended with a sprint to the finish: with a 2-for-1 playoff between Dylan Wu and Ben Silverman to determine who the final card would be handed to at TPC Sawgrass. Wu ultimately emerged victorious with a birdie on the first playoff hole.
Meet the five players heading to the PGA TOUR in 2026.
A.J. Ewart
- Age: 26
- PGA TOUR starts: 2
- First PGA TOUR card: Yes
The young Canadian carved his path straight to the PGA TOUR this week with incredible rounds of 66-67-67-66 at Final Stage, where he earned medalist honors. Without a single Korn Ferry Tour start to his name, Ewart will head directly to the big leagues alongside fellow Canadian and Barry University alum Adam Svensson.
- Ewart earns PGA TOUR membership for the first time in what was his first career appearance at the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, and will be a PGA TOUR rookie in 2026.
- He carded a 4-under 66 in the final round at the Dye’s Valley Course with five birdies against one bogey to earn medalist honors.
- He advanced to Final Stage via Second Stage of 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. He was exempt to Second Stage by virtue of his No. 15 finish on the 2025 PGA TOUR Americas Points List.
- Ewart won the 2024 Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-Op on PGA TOUR Americas en route to a No. 23 finish on the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas Points List.
- He played four seasons at Barry University (2019-23), where he amassed 14 wins and was the recipient of the 2022 Jack Nicklaus Award as the NCAA Division II Player of the Year.
Adam Svensson
- Age: 31
- PGA TOUR starts: 159
- First PGA TOUR card: No
TOUR winner Svensson will head back to the top level after a terrific week in Northeast Florida, highlighted by a 64 in the second round. The 31-year-old marked three top-25 finishes in 29 starts in 2025 and will look to carry the momentum from Q-School into the new season.
Adam Svensson makes birdie on No. 16 at PGA TOUR Q-School
- The former PGA TOUR winner retains membership and improves his status for the 2026 PGA TOUR Season following a final round 4-under 66 at the Dye’s Valley Course.
- Svensson earned an exemption to Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry after a No. 167 finish in the 2025 FedExCup Fall standings.
- He maintained PGA TOUR membership the past four seasons and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs in both 2022 and 2023, highlighted by a No. 37 finish in the 2023 FedExCup standings and his first PGA TOUR title at The RSM Classic in 2022.
- The Canadian is a two-time Korn Ferry Tour graduate (2018, 2020-21) and three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner.
- He first turned professional midway through his junior season at Barry University (2012-2015), where he recorded nine individual titles and was the recipient of the 2014 Jack Nicklaus Award as the NCAA Division II Player of the Year.
Alejandro Tosti
- Age: 29
- PGA TOUR starts: 52
- First PGA TOUR card: No
Tosti returns to the PGA TOUR via Q-School for the second year in a row, carding an eagle at No. 16 on Sunday to vault himself into the top five. Finishing 114th on the FedExCup standings this year, the Argentinian will head back to the TOUR in hopes that the third time is the charm.
Alejandro Tosti makes eagle putt on No. 16 at PGA TOUR Q-School
- Tosti retains PGA TOUR membership and improves his status for the 2026 TOUR Season at Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-school presented by Korn Ferry for the second consecutive year.
- He earned an exemption to Final Stage of 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry via his No. 137 finish in the 2025 FedExCup Fall standings.
- Tosti previously earned his first PGA TOUR card via a No. 3 finish on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List (top 30 earned TOUR membership) off the strength of a win at the 2023 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse.
- The Argentine is a two-time winner on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica who won the 2022 Abierto del Centro memorial Eduardo Gato Romero en route to a No. 5 finish on the 2022 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit
- He first turned professional in 2018 out of the University of Florida, where he played four seasons (2014-18) and won four individual titles, with the crown jewel being medalist honors at the 2017 Southeastern Conference Championship
Marcelo Rozo
- Age: 36
- PGA TOUR starts: 4
- First PGA TOUR card: Yes
Rozo carved his name onto his first PGA TOUR card on Sunday, putting the crown jewel on a winding 14-year professional career. The 36-year-old from Colombia has made 255 starts across various TOUR pathways, with just four of those coming on the PGA TOUR.
Marcelo Rozo makes birdie on No. 15 at PGA TOUR Q-School
- Rozo earns his first PGA TOUR card in what is his 14th year as a professional (turned pro in 2012), and will be a 2026 PGA TOUR rookie.
- He earned an exemption for Final Stage of 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry by virtue of his No. 45 finish on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Points List.
- Rozo previously finished No. 128 on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List and regained status for the 2025 season via a T43 finish at Final Stage of 2024 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
- The Colombian also recorded top 75 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List in 2019 (No. 47) and 2022 (No. 62).
- His career-high finish on the Korn Ferry Tour was a runner-up finish at the 2019 Evans Scholars Invitational, where he lost to Scottie Scheffler in a playoff.
- A three-time winner on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, he holds victories in 2013 (VISA Argentina Open presented by Macro), 2014 and 2018 (ECP Brazil Open).
Dylan Wu
- Age: 29
- PGA TOUR starts: 104
- First PGA TOUR card: No
Wu took down Ben Silverman on the first playoff hole Sunday to earn his way back to the PGA TOUR after playing in the 126-150 conditional category in 2025. The former hockey player showed his nerves in the showdown, draining a birdie from over 20 feet as the sun began to set at TPC Sawgrass.
Dylan Wu drains birdie putt to secure TOUR card in playoff at PGA TOUR Q-School
- Wu defeats Ben Silverman with a birdie on the first hole (No. 18) of a 2-for-1 playoff for the final PGA TOUR card available at Final Stage of 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, regaining PGA TOUR membership and improving his status for the 2026 season.
- He earned an exemption to Final Stage with a No. 168 finish in the 2025 FedExCup Fall standings.
- Wu entered Final Stage with full status for the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour Season after a No. 69 finish on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Points List.
- He earned PGA TOUR membership for the first time with a top 25 finish on the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour Points List off the strength of his victory at the 2021 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper.
Final stage performance benefits earned
Top five finishers:PGA TOUR membership for the 2026 season
- A.J. Ewart (first/14 under), Adam Svennson (T2/12 under), Alejandro Tosti (T2/12 under), Marcelo Rozo (T2/12 under), Dylan Wu (T5/11 under)
Next 40 finishers and ties: Korn Ferry Tour membership for the 2026 season
The first 25 finishers and ties in this category (T5 through T29) will be subject to the third reshuffle (occurs after the 14th event, OccuNet Charity Classic)
NOTE: players with full Korn Ferry Tour status are omitted
- Camilo Villegas (T7/10 under), Matt Atkins (T7/10 under), Brandon Wu (T13/8 under), Kota Kaneko (T13/8 under), Spencer Levin (T13/8 under), Nick Infanti (T20/7 under), Christian Salzer (T20/7 under), Yuta Sugiura (T29/6 under)
Any remaining finishers within the category (T34 through T42) will be subject to the second reshuffle (occurs after the 10th event, Colonial Life Charity Classic)
NOTE: players with full Korn Ferry Tour status are omitted
- Ryo Ishikawa (T34/5 under), Doc Redman (T34/5 under), Michael Feagles (T34/5 under), John Marshall Butler (T34/5 under), Chad Sewell (T34/5 under), Vicente Marzilio (T34/5 under), Ryan Sullivan (T42/4 under), Dillon Stewart (T42/4 under), Rayhan Thomas (T42/4 under), Ben Martin (T42/4 under), Jackson Buchanan (T42/4 under), Daniel Summerhays (T42/4 under), Marshall Meisel (T42/4 under)
All remaining finishers: Conditional membership for the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour Season and subject to the reshuffle (first reshuffle occurs after sixth event, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank); membership on PGA TOUR Americas for the 2026 season and subject to the reshuffle (first reshuffle occurs after sixth event, Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship)
Additional notes
- Kota Kaneko (T13/8 under), a two-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour who was exempt to Final Stage as the leading player from the 2025 Japan Golf Tour Order of Merit, closed in 2-under 68 at Dye’s Valley to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the 2026 season; he will be subject to the third reshuffle.
- Nick Infanti (T20/7 under), who played two seasons at the University of North Florida (2019-21) after transferring from Cleveland State (2016-18) and previously Baldwin Wallace University (2015-16), posts a 3-under 67 at Dye’s Valley to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time; he will be subject to the third reshuffle.
- Yuta Sugiura (T29/6 under), a three-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour, secures Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time and will be subject to the third reshuffle.
- Marshall Meisel (T42/4 under) was the only one of the five players who advanced through each stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and finished among the next 40 and ties.