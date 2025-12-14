Meet the five players who earned TOUR cards at 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Kota Kaneko (T13/8 under), a two-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour who was exempt to Final Stage as the leading player from the 2025 Japan Golf Tour Order of Merit, closed in 2-under 68 at Dye’s Valley to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the 2026 season; he will be subject to the third reshuffle.

Nick Infanti (T20/7 under), who played two seasons at the University of North Florida (2019-21) after transferring from Cleveland State (2016-18) and previously Baldwin Wallace University (2015-16), posts a 3-under 67 at Dye’s Valley to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time; he will be subject to the third reshuffle.

Yuta Sugiura (T29/6 under), a three-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour, secures Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time and will be subject to the third reshuffle.