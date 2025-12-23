Colombia’s Marcelo Rozo, 36, earns first PGA TOUR card – for everyone who has believed in him

“My wife is the rock. She’s the rock of my house,” Rozo said that day. “My kid. I do it for them … there are a couple people that I have to thank, because they helped me pay for Q-School. I couldn’t afford it. I had to go work between First Stage and Second Stage … there are tears of joy, and knowing that the last two years have been challenging, but I have a great support system, it just means the world. I know that I can play this good, but I haven’t reached my potential, but with their support, I’m just going to keep trying it and keep grinding because I love this game, and I wouldn’t want it any other way in my life.”