PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
51M AGO

Marcelo Rozo betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marcelo Rozo of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 5, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Marcelo Rozo of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 5, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Marcelo Rozo finished tied for 43rd at three-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of improving his standing this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Rozo at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Rozo's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4372-74-69-68+3

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • In Rozo's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of three-over.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.

    Rozo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2024Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT4677-75-72-68+49.917
    Oct. 5, 2024Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT362-65-66-68-23147.500
    Sep. 21, 2024Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipMC79-77+14--
    Sep. 14, 2024Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationT3968-65-70-70-715.371
    Aug. 17, 2024Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron6866-70-73-77+23.400
    Aug. 10, 2024Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC71-70-1--
    Aug. 3, 2024Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT6266-68-69-70-74.300
    July 27, 2024NV5 InvitationalT3066-64-71-66-1721.455
    July 20, 2024Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT2970-68-67-69-1426.500
    July 13, 2024The Ascendant presented by BlueT3769-67-70-75-715.000

    Rozo's recent performances

    • Rozo has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Compliance Solutions Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 23-under.
    • Rozo has an average of -0.275 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozo has averaged -0.546 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.546

    Rozo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rozo averaged -0.275 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Rozo averaged -0.212 in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the greens, Rozo posted an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Rozo delivered a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    The First Look: LPGA, PGA TOUR team up for Grant Thornton Invitational

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Doug Ghim betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Dec 8, 2025

    Luke List betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Hero World Challenge

    1

    Hideki Matsuyama
    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    1

    JPN
    H. Matsuyama
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    2

    Alex Noren
    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    -22

    2

    SWE
    A. Noren
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -8

    3

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    -21

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -4

    T4

    J.J. Spaun
    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    -20

    T4

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    -20

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -4

    6

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW