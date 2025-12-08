Marcelo Rozo betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
1 Min Read
Marcelo Rozo of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 5, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Marcelo Rozo finished tied for 43rd at three-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with hopes of improving his standing this time around in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Rozo's recent history at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T43
|72-74-69-68
|+3
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- In Rozo's most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of three-over.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at nine-under.
Rozo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2024
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T46
|77-75-72-68
|+4
|9.917
|Oct. 5, 2024
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T3
|62-65-66-68
|-23
|147.500
|Sep. 21, 2024
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+14
|--
|Sep. 14, 2024
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|T39
|68-65-70-70
|-7
|15.371
|Aug. 17, 2024
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|68
|66-70-73-77
|+2
|3.400
|Aug. 10, 2024
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2024
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T62
|66-68-69-70
|-7
|4.300
|July 27, 2024
|NV5 Invitational
|T30
|66-64-71-66
|-17
|21.455
|July 20, 2024
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T29
|70-68-67-69
|-14
|26.500
|July 13, 2024
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|T37
|69-67-70-75
|-7
|15.000
Rozo's recent performances
- Rozo has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Compliance Solutions Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 23-under.
- Rozo has an average of -0.275 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has averaged -0.546 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.546
Rozo's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozo averaged -0.275 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Rozo averaged -0.212 in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Rozo posted an average of -0.185 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Rozo delivered a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.