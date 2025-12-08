Marcelo Rozo betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Rozo has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Compliance Solutions Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 23-under.

Rozo has an average of -0.275 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.