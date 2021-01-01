|
Matthew NeSmith
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
215 lbs
97 kg
Weight
September 29, 1993
Birthday
27
AGE
North Augusta, South Carolina
Birthplace
Aiken, South Carolina
Residence
Wife, Abigail
Family
University of South Carolina (2016, Sociology)
College
2016
Turned Pro
$2,191,314
Career Earnings
Aiken, SC, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Was one of eight rookies to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, ending the season at No. 100 in the FedExCup standings. Made 13 of 23 cuts and recorded five top-25 finishes, highlighted by a T6 at the Puerto Rico Open.
2019 Season
Won the Albertsons Boise Open on the Korn Ferry Tour and earned PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 1 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25, entering the 2019-20 season third in the final priority ranking. For the season, collected four top-10s and made 15 cuts in 25 starts.
2018 Season
2016 Season
Played in nine Mackenzie Tour tournaments, making two cuts. Top finish was a T11 at the SIGA Dakota Dunes Open, a second-round 66 and a final-round 67 the highlight.