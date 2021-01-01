×
Matthew NeSmith
Matthew NeSmith

Matthew NeSmith

United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
215 lbs
97 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2016
Turned Pro
University of South Carolina (2016, Sociology)
College
North Augusta, South Carolina
Birthplace
102
FEDEXCUP Rank
485
FEDEXCUP Points
OWGR173
OWGR
70.990
Scoring Average

Performance
Matthew NeSmith
Matthew NeSmith
United StatesUnited States
Exempt status

  • PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2019
  • PGA TOUR: 2020

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2019 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco

Personal

  • Grew up in North Augusta, South Carolina. From the age of 8, attended the Masters every year until leaving for college. First Masters memory includes taking a photo with Bernhard Langer.
  • His brother is a photo journalist in New York City and has photographed celebrities who have been on the cover of Vogue.
  • Proposed to Abigail on the 18th green of Harbour Town Golf Links in March 2018. Abigail was on the equestrian team at South Carolina.
  • He has been really close to Curing Kids Cancer, a non-profit based out of Atlanta, where Abigail has worked.
  • Also has volunteered to build bikes for families who need them for Christmas.
  • Loves to follow football recruiting.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Was one of eight rookies to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, ending the season at No. 100 in the FedExCup standings. Made 13 of 23 cuts and recorded five top-25 finishes, highlighted by a T6 at the Puerto Rico Open.

2019 Season

Won the Albertsons Boise Open on the Korn Ferry Tour and earned PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 1 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25, entering the 2019-20 season third in the final priority ranking. For the season, collected four top-10s and made 15 cuts in 25 starts.

  • Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Carded a 7-under 64 after for a 19-under total and his first Korn Ferry Tour victory at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco. Began the final round three shots off the lead. The one-stroke win secured his first PGA TOUR card for the 2019-20 season.
  • Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Claimed the first 36- and 54-hole leads of his Korn Ferry Tour career before going on to finish T8 at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae.
  • Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Used three rounds in the 60s to finish T6 at 12-under in Nashville.
  • The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Carded a final-round 65 to finish at T9 and 12-under 276 on the tournament.

2018 Season

  • BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Started strong to make his first Korn Ferry Tour cut and went on to finish T24, with three 66s and a third-round 70 at the multi-course tournament.

2016 Season

Played in nine Mackenzie Tour tournaments, making two cuts. Top finish was a T11 at the SIGA Dakota Dunes Open, a second-round 66 and a final-round 67 the highlight.

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Port St. Lucie, FL: Earned Mackenzie Tour status with rounds of 64-70-70-70 to finish runner-up.