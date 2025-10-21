Matt NeSmith betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Matt NeSmith missed the cut at -3 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
NeSmith's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-3
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In NeSmith's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
NeSmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|68-69-70-69
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T24
|68-73-69-68
|-2
|21.622
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|65-69-71-73
|-10
|31.417
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
NeSmith's recent performances
- NeSmith has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- NeSmith has an average of 0.394 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith has averaged 0.432 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.154
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.174
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.060
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.101
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.061
|0.432
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.154 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards has helped him on the longer courses.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, NeSmith has a -0.174 mark. He has hit 68.29% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, NeSmith has delivered a -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.58 Putts Per Round, and he has a 20.60% Par Breakers rate.
- NeSmith currently ranks 191st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 56 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.