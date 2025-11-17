Matt NeSmith betting profile: The RSM Classic

NeSmith has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.

NeSmith has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.461 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.