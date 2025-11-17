PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Matt NeSmith betting profile: The RSM Classic

Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Matt NeSmith returns to The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025. NeSmith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at The RSM Classic.

    NeSmith's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-77+3
    2023MC70-71-1
    2022T2967-69-73-65-8
    2021T1572-63-66-68-13
    2020T1468-67-68-67-12

    At The RSM Classic

    • In NeSmith's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • NeSmith's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for fourteenth at 12-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    NeSmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4270-67-75-72E--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2168-69-70-69-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC69-77+2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2468-73-69-68-221.622
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-69-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1265-69-71-73-1031.417

    NeSmith's recent performances

    • NeSmith has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • NeSmith has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.461 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith has averaged -0.199 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2470.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.427-0.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.010-0.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1060.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.276-0.199

    NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • NeSmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.247 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards provides solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, NeSmith sported a -0.427 mark. He posted a 68.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, NeSmith delivered a -0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.83 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.19% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.04%.
    • NeSmith has earned 56 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 190th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

