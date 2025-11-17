Matt NeSmith betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Matt NeSmith returns to The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025. NeSmith looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
NeSmith's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|2023
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|2022
|T29
|67-69-73-65
|-8
|2021
|T15
|72-63-66-68
|-13
|2020
|T14
|68-67-68-67
|-12
At The RSM Classic
- In NeSmith's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- NeSmith's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for fourteenth at 12-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
NeSmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|70-67-75-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|68-69-70-69
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T24
|68-73-69-68
|-2
|21.622
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|65-69-71-73
|-10
|31.417
NeSmith's recent performances
- NeSmith has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- NeSmith has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.461 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith has averaged -0.199 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.247
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.427
|-0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.010
|-0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.106
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.276
|-0.199
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.247 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, NeSmith sported a -0.427 mark. He posted a 68.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, NeSmith delivered a -0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.83 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.19% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.04%.
- NeSmith has earned 56 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 190th.
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.