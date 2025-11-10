PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Matt NeSmith betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Matt NeSmith has missed the cut in his two previous appearances at this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    NeSmith's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC77-71+6
    2022MC77-68+3

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In NeSmith's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    NeSmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2168-69-70-69-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC69-77+2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2468-73-69-68-221.622
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-69-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1265-69-71-73-1031.417
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-71-1--

    NeSmith's recent performances

    • NeSmith has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • NeSmith has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith has averaged 0.320 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2470.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.427-0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0100.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.106-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.2760.320

    NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • NeSmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.247 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards reflects his solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, NeSmith has struggled with a -0.427 mark. He has hit 68.16% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, NeSmith has delivered a -0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.69 putts per round and has broken par 20.30% of the time.
    • NeSmith currently sits 190th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 56 points earned this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

