Matt NeSmith betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Matt NeSmith has missed the cut in his two previous appearances at this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
NeSmith's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|2022
|MC
|77-68
|+3
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In NeSmith's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
NeSmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|68-69-70-69
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T24
|68-73-69-68
|-2
|21.622
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|65-69-71-73
|-10
|31.417
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
NeSmith's recent performances
- NeSmith has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- NeSmith has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith has averaged 0.320 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.247
|0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.427
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.010
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.106
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.276
|0.320
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.247 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards reflects his solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, NeSmith has struggled with a -0.427 mark. He has hit 68.16% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, NeSmith has delivered a -0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.69 putts per round and has broken par 20.30% of the time.
- NeSmith currently sits 190th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 56 points earned this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
